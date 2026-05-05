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The US military has once again attacked a boat of suspected drug smugglers in the Caribbean.

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Two men were killed, the US Regional Command Southcom, which is responsible for the region, announced in a statement on the X platform. According to intelligence services, the boat was traveling on a known drug trafficking route and was involved in drug smuggling. The information provided by the US military could not initially be independently verified.

On the orders of President Donald Trump, the US military has been attacking boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific allegedly used to smuggle drugs into the USA since last fall. The United States has a major drug problem for which it blames foreign smugglers. Critics doubt that the deadly attacks in international waters are permissible under international law.