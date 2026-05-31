According to the US military, it has once again attacked a drug smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three men. According to intelligence services, the boat was traveling on a known drug trafficking route, explained the US Regional Command Southcom, which is responsible for the region, on Platform X. US forces were not harmed in the attack on Saturday. The information provided by the US military could not initially be independently verified.

On the orders of President Donald Trump, the US military has been attacking boats in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific since last fall, allegedly to smuggle drugs into the USA. People are repeatedly killed in the process. There was a similar attack just last Friday, which also left three people dead.

Critics doubt that the deadly attacks in international waters are permissible under international law. The United States has a major drug problem for which it blames foreign smugglers.