According to its own statements, the US military has launched new attacks on several targets in Iran on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

“The attacks are a response to Iran’s unjustified and ongoing aggression,” the U.S. Central Command (Centcom), which is responsible for the Middle East, announced on the X platform. The latest measures reportedly began at 5:15 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (11:15 p.m. German time). Centcom described these as “self-defense strikes.” Shortly before, Trump had already announced further attacks for “today.”

Iranian state media reported explosions on the southern coast. As the Irna news agency and radio reported in unison, explosions were observed near the cities of Minab and Sirik. Last night, the U.S. military carried out airstrikes in Sirik on the Gulf of Oman.

According to media reports, there were also explosions on the island of Qeshm and in the port city of Bandar Abbas. There were unconfirmed reports of air defense activity from other parts of the country.

Following Trump, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also threatened Iran with imminent new attacks. In light of the ceasefire, Hegseth said that the announced attacks were not intended to restart the war. Instead, he said, the goal was to establish the conditions for an agreement.

Attacks in recent days as well

In recent days, there has been mutual shelling despite a ceasefire in the Iran war. On Sunday, more than two months after the ceasefire began, Iran’s armed forces fired missiles at Israel for the first time. Israel subsequently attacked targets in Iran. Trump called on both countries to immediately cease hostilities, whereupon both sides declared they would halt their attacks.

On Tuesday night, in response to the downing of an Apache attack helicopter, the U.S. military reportedly bombed anti-aircraft installations, ground control stations, and radar facilities in Iran. Trump had previously blamed Iran for the crash and announced retaliation. According to Iranian reports, the bombings also destroyed civilian infrastructure, including two water reservoirs.

Iran’s president sharply criticized the attacks. “A country’s infrastructure is the lifeline of its people,” Massoud Peseschkian wrote on X. “Those who threaten attacks on transportation networks, power supplies, or the water industry are not demonstrating strength, but only desperation.”

Fears of a new regional escalation

According to media reports, Iran subsequently attacked U.S. bases in the Gulf region and in Jordan, including with ballistic missiles. Kuwait’s air defense was deployed, according to army reports. Sirens also sounded again in Bahrain. The Gulf states have already come under fire several times in the Iran war, including their major cities and energy facilities.

The U.S. and Israel had launched their war against Iran at the end of February. Recently, military tensions and mutual attacks had once again fueled concerns about a new regional escalation. For weeks, the warring parties have been negotiating a permanent end to the conflict, so far without a breakthrough. According to Iranian reports, a delegation from Qatar arrived in Tehran as recently as Wednesday to mediate in the war.

Dispute over the Strait of Hormuz has been ongoing for months

In early April, shortly before a ceasefire agreement was reached, Trump had threatened Iran with destruction and attacks on power plants and civilian infrastructure. “An entire civilization will perish tonight, never to return,” the U.S. president had even warned. About 90 minutes before an ultimatum expired, he then announced a ceasefire. The backdrop was the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

Shortly after the war began, Iran’s armed forces had taken control of the strait, which is of great importance to the global economy as an export route for fertilizer, oil, and liquefied natural gas. For its part, the U.S. has imposed a naval blockade to prevent Iran from exporting oil. Washington has been trying for weeks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. Global energy prices skyrocketed with the start of the war.