These were carried out on the instructions of US President Donald Trump and in response to the shooting down of a US military helicopter, the US regional command Centcom announced on X. "The mission is a proportionate response to unjustified Iranian aggression," said the US military, explaining its actions. The attacks began at 17:00 US East Coast time.

Centcom did not initially provide further details on the scope of the attacks. According to Trump, Iran had previously shot down a US military helicopter. He stated that the USA must necessarily respond to this attack. Two pilots of the downed Apache helicopter were unharmed and safe.

According to reports by the Iranian news agency Mehr, in the evening (local time), explosions were reported by residents in the port city of Sirik on the Gulf of Oman and the surrounding area, but these could not be clearly attributed.