Donald Trump has recently repeatedly voiced criticism of NATO and flatly rejected financial aid for Ukraine. The House of Representatives sees things differently and is sending a signal - also thanks to 18 Republican votes

Vladimir Putin (left) and Donald Trump in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019: the US House of Representatives wants more distance from Russia.

Defeat for Trump US MPs call for more aid for Kiev and sanctions against Putin

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yesterday, the US House of Representatives waved through the Ukraine Aid & Russia Sanctions Bill, which calls for financial aid for Kiev and new sanctions against Russia.

The Yes vote only came about because 18 Republicans opposed the line taken by Donald Trump and the party leadership.

The MPs also made a clear commitment to Nato.

The US House of Representatives has approved a comprehensive package of aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia and at the same time made a clear commitment to the NATO alliance.

The House of Representatives voted in favor of the bill by a majority with the help of almost 20 votes from President Donald Trump's Republicans. There were 226 votes in favor and 195 against.

The House voted on Thursday to approve new aid for Ukraine and impose a fresh round of sanctions targeting the industries fueling Russia’s war economy, after 18 Republicans defied their leaders to join Democrats in support of a bill that runs counter to Trump’s agenda.



[image or embed] — Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 5. Juni 2026 um 03:47

This increases the pressure on Trump, who has recently been extremely critical of NATO and did not clearly side with the country attacked in the Ukraine war started by Russia in 2022.

The bill, which was introduced by the Democrats, still has to be approved by the other chamber of parliament, the Senate. It will then be presented to Trump for his signature, who could veto it.

The vote that has now taken place puts the Republican in a tricky position, as he would have to stand up to numerous party colleagues in case of doubt.

Russia urged to withdraw

Most recently, Republicans have repeatedly openly opposed the political course in the White House - just a few months before the mid-term elections in Congress, in which the president's party wants to defend its wafer-thin majority in both chambers.

Here, Republican Don Bacon explains why he is deviating from the party line:

‼️BACON: Russia is bombing Ukrainian cities every night with ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles, and we better be there to help them, or in the history books it's gonna say, "United States failed when it's most needed."



“Are we gonna stand with good, or are we gonna… pic.twitter.com/0ZBbRwr1gy — Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) June 4, 2026

The bill states that the US condemns Russian war crimes in the strongest possible terms. Russia must immediately and unconditionally withdraw all armed forces from Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and the areas known as Donetsk and Luhansk in the south-east of the country.

Any negotiations must also be based on the sovereignty of Ukraine and must not be dictated by Russia. The law provides for a wide range of sanctions - against Russian banks, the energy sector and also high-ranking politicians such as President Vladimir Putin. Loans are also to be made available for Ukraine.

This is how Olha Stefanischyna, the Ukrainian ambassador to the USA, categorizes the vote:

“US can do a little bit more to save more Ukrainian lives, and I'm sure there will be zero people in this country who would say no to that” - Ambassador @StefanishynaO told me after the House passed the Ukraine Support Act (H.R. 2913).



KATERYNA LISUNOVA: It might be quite… pic.twitter.com/vER86CCPJa — Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) June 5, 2026

House of Representatives: Nato is a bulwark

The MPs remain expressly committed to Nato as a defense alliance and in particular to Article 5 of the Nato Treaty. This stipulates that the alliance partners can count on the support of the allies in the event of an attack and that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

The Capitol, seat of the US Congress. Keystone

The US commitment to Article 5 strengthens NATO's deterrence as a bulwark against opponents such as Russia, China and Iran, who want to expand their harmful influence, according to the legislative text.

Most recently, the White House had been particularly critical of Nato. Trump had criticized Germany and other NATO countries for not helping to secure the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war. This will be remembered and "never forgotten", Trump had threatened.