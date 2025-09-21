Many people witnessed the attack on Kirk. (archive picture) Bild: Tess Crowley/The Deseret News/dpa

Politicians in the USA are worried about their safety after the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk. US politicians from all parties are now calling for new measures.

Threats against political rivals and calls for violence are becoming increasingly commonplace.

An additional 88 million dollars are now being approved for the security of MPs, members of the Supreme Court and the executive. Show more

Ever since the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, political violence has been on the agenda in the USA. When House of Representatives Chairman Mike Johnson called his colleagues together this week for an act of mourning in honor of the 31-year-old, he summed up what is troubling many of them: in addition to grief, there is also a growing concern for their own safety. For many, it feels as if the rug has been pulled out from under their feet, said the Republican.

Kirk, co-founder of the conservative youth organization "Turning Point USA", was shot dead at a discussion event at a university in the state of Utah on 10 September. Since then, both Republicans and Democrats have been on edge. Long-standing concerns about their own safety in a politically heated climate, in which threats against political rivals and calls for violence are becoming increasingly commonplace, have been given new impetus.

To address these fears, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune secured unanimous passage of a measure on Thursday that would allow U.S. senators to use money previously earmarked for their offices and staff to improve their protection as well. Members of the House of Representatives also lobbied for additional security spending.

It's all part of a paradigm shift that has representatives increasingly feeling that their public work requires security measures similar to those that have long been in place for the president and cabinet members. It was different a few years ago, said Republican Senator James Lankford. But now the families and staff of members of Congress feel increasingly exposed.

Unlike the president and high-ranking government officials, ordinary members of Congress are often not accompanied by bodyguards outside Capitol Hill, where Congress and the Supreme Court are located and Capitol Police provide security. Some politicians employ private security guards, financed out of their own pockets or campaign funds.

The number of cases included in the Capitol Police's threat assessment has risen steadily over the past four years. According to the data, more than 9,000 threats were reported last year, and by the end of 2025 this could rise to almost 14,000.

"Members of Congress receive far less protection than many of the local officials back home or judges," said House of Representatives member Greg Casar, a Democrat. "Often we were the least protected." Political violence is aimed at "silencing us," he said. For the sake of democracy, this must not happen. That is why it is crucial to offer members of Congress a certain degree of protection.

Members or their relatives are threatened

"This is a security issue. This is a big deal and we take it seriously," said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who is part of a group of Republicans who met with Johnson several times this week to push for additional security spending to be included in a budget plan that would fund the work of federal agencies.

According to Luna, many congressmen or their relatives have been affected by security threats that are the subject of investigations. U.S. politicians report near-routine death threats, "swatting" calls faking emergencies, bomb threats and vandalism to their offices.

The government funding bill passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Friday. It provides an additional 88 million dollars (approx. 70 million francs) for the security of members of parliament, members of the Supreme Court and the executive branch.

The monthly amount made available in a temporary program for members of the lower chamber of Congress has been doubled from 5,000 to 10,000 dollars. The program was launched in July following the murder of Democrat Melissa Hortman, who was a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and her husband. As part of the initiative, members of the House of Representatives are also allowed to spend up to 20,000 dollars to improve the security of their private homes.

Republican Tim Burchett criticized his own party leadership for not spending more money on the protection of politicians. It was probably difficult for the leadership to realize that they themselves were in a protected bubble, while ordinary MPs were left to fend for themselves with their families. Democratic MP Maxwell Frost said: "We are in a time of heightened political violence."

His colleague Derrick Van Orden, a Republican, reported that the FBI was investigating several death threats against his family. Something like this must be treated as terrorism, he demanded. "We have security, but we need increased security." Blake Moore, a Republican from the state of Utah, where Kirk was killed, reported often good cooperation with local security authorities in the constituencies of members of Congress. But when traveling between home and Washington, many felt vulnerable.

Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz is calling for a comprehensive security plan for all members of the House of Representatives - including bodyguards to accompany them when traveling. In the past, she has shied away from increasing their protection. After all, this creates distance between her and her constituents. However, the recent political murders have made her change her mind. "The risk is too great."

