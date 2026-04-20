The US Navy has stopped and boarded an Iranian freighter in the Gulf of Oman - Tehran speaks of "sea piracy" and threatens retaliation.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Navy stopped an Iranian freighter in the Gulf of Oman for violating a blockade.

After the crew refused, the propulsion system was destroyed and the ship was boarded.

Iran condemned the incident and threatened to retaliate, and drone strikes were carried out. Show more

An Iranian freighter has been stopped and brought under control by the US Navy in the Gulf of Oman. US President Donald Trump stated on his online platform that the ship had attempted to evade the American naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US regional command Centcom, the guided missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the almost 275-metre-long freighter "Touska" and ordered it to turn back several times.

After the Iranian crew refused, the ship's propulsion system was deliberately disabled. According to Trump, the shelling tore a "hole in the engine room". US marines then boarded the ship and searched the cargo. According to Centcom, the freighter was on its way to the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. According to Iranian sources, the ship came from China.

"Armed maritime piracy"

The US Central Command published a video on Platform X on Monday morning showing US Marines abseiling onto the cargo ship and boarding it.

Tehran strongly condemned the incident. The Iranian military spoke of "armed sea piracy" and accused the USA of violating an existing ceasefire. A spokesman for the General Staff announced retaliation. Shortly after the incident, Iranian forces are said to have attacked several US warships with drones.