Donald Trump wants to combat drug trafficking and is giving Nicolás Maduro sleepless nights by deploying the navy off Venezuela's coast. In Mexico, the issue led to a tussle in the Senate.

The US Navy is now deploying several warships off the coast - including an amphibious assault ship.

At the same time, Washington is denying Venezuela's president legitimacy and classifying him as a drug lord.

One expert suspects that Trump is using the threatening gesture to force Maduro into negotiations.

In the Mexican Senate, a meeting to discuss the help of US troops in the fight against drug gangs on domestic soil ended in a brawl. Show more

Nicolás Maduro must have slept badly recently. The fact that Venezuela's ruler is on Donald Trump's hit list is nothing new, but the US president tightened the reins considerably in August.

On August 8, his Minister of Justice Pam Bondi doubled the bounty the US had offered on Maduro to 50 million dollars. The 62-year-old is "one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world", according to Washington.

TeleSUR transmite en vivo el acto de clausura del II curso de operaciones especiales revolucionarias en Venezuela.

Caracas is reacting to the growing tensions: "We call on all the people to close ranks and join the militia," dpa quotes the Venezuelan president as saying. "The impudent US government dares to threaten our homeland," added Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on Telegram on August 23.

Trucks move equipment in Valencia, Venezuela, on August 25 after President Maduro ordered new militia units to be formed. KEYSTONE

The result: the president can swear in 1003 new militiamen on August 28, reports state broadcaster "Telesur" and calls for a further recruitment marathon to take place in 335 locations across the country.

US fleet positions itself off Venezuela's coast

The total size of the Milicia Bolivariana is still up in the air: sometimes there is talk of 3.2, sometimes 4 and sometimes 4.5 million members. Maduro has also stationed 15,000 additional soldiers on the border with Colombia: "Here we are fighting drug trafficking, here we are fighting the drug cartels on all fronts," explains Interior Minister Cabello.

The USS Lake Erie - a Ticonderoga-class missile cruiser - in the harbor of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. US Navy

In this situation, a US fleet reaches the Venezuelan coast. Its official mission is also to combat drug trafficking. Initially, three guided missile destroyers have been deployed, but amphibious landing ships with 4000 US Marines are also said to be on their way.

A US Marine sniper aboard a UH-1Y Venom passes the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima in the Atlantic, which is now to be deployed off Venezuela. Archive picture: US-Verteidigungsministerium

The USS Lake Erie and the submarine USS Newport News have now also been ordered to the region, according to the AFP news agency. Venezuela, for its part, has alerted its navy and is patrolling the coast with drones, it continues.

"Maduro is not the legitimate president"

Several guided missile cruisers, an attack submarine and over 4,500 soldiers - 2,200 of them marines - who can be deployed quickly by boat or helicopter: For a mere hunt for drug lords, that's like shooting at sparrows with cannons. Nicolás Maduro must be afraid of being the real target of the US Navy.

Fiscal general de EEUU Pam Bondi: "Maduro debe ser extraído para que pague su condena en una carcel en los EEUU. Esto no es una presidencia legítima, @NicolasMaduro es un Narcotraficante y debe ser traído a EEUU para enfrentar la justicia ⚖️"

It is not for nothing that Washington portrays him as a cartel boss. According to Bondi, assets worth more than 700 million US dollars have been seized in the USA that are linked to the South American - including two private jets. In addition, large quantities of seized cocaine have been traced back directly to Maduro.

REPORTER: Is the president considering boots on the ground in Venezuela? LEAVITT: President Trump has been clear and consistent that he's prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding in to our country. Maduro is not a legitimate president



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 19. August 2025 um 19:48

The White House spokeswoman emphasized that "the regime is not the legitimate government", but a "drug terror cartel". And: "Maduro is not the legitimate president." In Karoline Leavitt's view, this probably also exempts Washington from international norms when it comes to arresting or killing foreign heads of state.

Is Trump trying to force Maduro to negotiate?

Could Trump attack Maduro directly? Experts believe this is unlikely: "I think what we're seeing here is an attempt to stir up trouble in government circles and force Maduro to negotiate," Phil Gunson from the Brussels-based think tank International Crisis Group told AFP, assessing the situation.

Donald Trump wants to make good on his promise to combat drug trafficking with his actions. Shortly after taking office, the New Yorker declared eight drug cartels to be terrorist groups - including Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) from El Salvador and Tren de Aragua from Venezuela.

NEW: Trump is serious about breaching Mexico's sovereignty to target cartels — and Team Trump is drawing up attack plans, officials say.

Just don't call it an invasion.



Just don’t call it an invasion.



Story: https://t.co/l6b1ug0qkp pic.twitter.com/9Eb9GoJ5s6 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 15, 2025

The six other cartels are all from Mexico. The neighboring country is also in Trump's sights because of the drug gangs. The question is whether President Claudia Sheinbaum will grant the USA the right to fight the cartels on Mexican soil.

Brawl in the Mexican Senate

For Sheinbaum and her ruling Morena party, US troops are not an option. Just how sensitive the issue is is demonstrated by the meeting of the Senate in Mexico City, which ended in a riot on August 27.

Las cosas como son: no fue un "agarrón", fue una agresión de Alito Moreno (50 años) contra Fernández Noroña (65 años), quien además de que no sabe meter las manos, sólo trataba de controlarlo. Moreno le propinó peligroso golpe en el cuello a Noroña, persona de la tercera edad.

According to the British Guardian, the Morena party accused the opposition of calling on Washington to intervene in the war of threats. The accusation was rejected. The situation escalated after the national anthem was sung at the end of the meeting.

Los legisladores integrantes de la Comisión Permanente entonaban el Himno Nacional de la última sesión, cuando con el senador y presidente nacional del PRI, Alejandro Moreno, subió a la Mesa Directiva y la emprendió contra el presidente de la Permanente, Gerardo Fernández Noroña.

Opposition politician Alejandro "Alito" Moreno becomes violent: in the course of a scuffle, the 50-year-old punches Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña, who is twelve years his senior, in the neck. One of Noroña's assistants from the Morena party, who intervenes, is also hit.

