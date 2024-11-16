The bullet hit near the cockpit of a Southwest Airlines plane. Symbolbild: dpa

Unusual cause of a flight failure in the USA: the plane is hit by a bullet near the cockpit. Police are investigating where the bullet came from.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Texas, a passenger plane was hit by a bullet on the tarmac.

It is not yet known where the bullet came from.

No one was injured. Show more

A Southwest Airlines plane was hit by a bullet on the way to take-off in Dallas, Texas. According to the US media, no one was injured. The plane returned safely to the gate, where the passengers disembarked.

The bullet hit the right-hand side below the cockpit, the report continued. The incident occurred at around 8.30 p.m. (local time) on Friday, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The plane was due to fly to Indianapolis. According to media reports, it is unclear where the shot came from and whether the plane was the target. The police are investigating.

One of the runways was closed briefly due to the incident, the airport announced on X. However, air traffic was only minimally disrupted, it added.

