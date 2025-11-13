  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mysterious operation US police shoot and kill well-known food influencer

Lea Oetiker

13.11.2025

US food influencer Michael Duarte.
US food influencer Michael Duarte.
Screenshot X

US food influencer Michael Duarte has died in a police operation in Texas. The 39-year-old, known as "FoodWithBearHands", was shot after an emergency call and died in hospital.

13.11.2025, 15:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • US food influencer Michael Duarte, aka "FoodWithBearHands", died at the age of 39 when he was shot by a policewoman.
  • The police in Texas had been informed by emergency call about a person with a knife who was behaving conspicuously.
  • Duarte, who had over two million followers on social media, is survived by his wife and six-year-old daughter.
Show more

Food influencer Michael Duarte - also known as "FoodWithBearHands" - is dead. According to US media, the 39-year-old died in hospital after being shot by police.

As the Medina County Sheriff's Office confirmed to People magazine, the incident took place on November 8 in Castroville, Texas. Officers responded to a 911 emergency call of a person with a knife who was acting "conspicuously and erratically."

In response, a deputy reportedly fired two shots from her service weapon, striking Michael Duarte. He was subsequently taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Further details about the circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

Duarte is survived by his wife Jessica and his 6-year-old daughter Oakley.

Died while traveling in Texas

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news that Michael Duarte passed away on Saturday, November 8, in a horrific incident while traveling in Texas," wrote the initiators of a GoFundMe.

They asked for donations for the family, especially to finance the repatriation of his body to California and the funeral. Duarte inspires over two million followers on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube with his cooking videos.

The American shares recipes and videos of his BBQ and cooking creations on the social media platforms. His Instagram biography states: "My goal is to provide food to people around the world who need it most."