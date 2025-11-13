US food influencer Michael Duarte. Screenshot X

US food influencer Michael Duarte has died in a police operation in Texas. The 39-year-old, known as "FoodWithBearHands", was shot after an emergency call and died in hospital.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you US food influencer Michael Duarte, aka "FoodWithBearHands", died at the age of 39 when he was shot by a policewoman.

The police in Texas had been informed by emergency call about a person with a knife who was behaving conspicuously.

Duarte, who had over two million followers on social media, is survived by his wife and six-year-old daughter. Show more

Food influencer Michael Duarte - also known as "FoodWithBearHands" - is dead. According to US media, the 39-year-old died in hospital after being shot by police.

As the Medina County Sheriff's Office confirmed to People magazine, the incident took place on November 8 in Castroville, Texas. Officers responded to a 911 emergency call of a person with a knife who was acting "conspicuously and erratically."

In response, a deputy reportedly fired two shots from her service weapon, striking Michael Duarte. He was subsequently taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Further details about the circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

Duarte is survived by his wife Jessica and his 6-year-old daughter Oakley.

Died while traveling in Texas

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news that Michael Duarte passed away on Saturday, November 8, in a horrific incident while traveling in Texas," wrote the initiators of a GoFundMe.

They asked for donations for the family, especially to finance the repatriation of his body to California and the funeral. Duarte inspires over two million followers on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube with his cooking videos.

The American shares recipes and videos of his BBQ and cooking creations on the social media platforms. His Instagram biography states: "My goal is to provide food to people around the world who need it most."