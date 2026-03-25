Efforts are to be made to achieve a ceasefire in the Iran war. Nevertheless, the USA is deploying thousands of paratroopers to the Middle East - and thus building up further pressure in the midst of the US peace plan. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government is said to have presented the rulers in Tehran with a 15-point plan to end the Iran war.

The Wall Street Journal has reported on a response from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to the US proposal, which in turn is said to include numerous demands that Washington is unlikely to meet.

The USA and a group of regional mediators are apparently currently discussing the possibility of starting high-level peace talks with Iran as early as Thursday.

The Pentagon is said to have ordered the deployment of 2,000 to 3,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. Show more

The US is deploying thousands of paratroopers to the Middle East - building further pressure amid the US peace plan.

blue News summarizes what happened on Wednesday night (25.3.).

Mediators are apparently aiming for a US-Iran meeting by Thursday

According to media reports, the US government has presented the rulers in Tehran with a 15-point plan to end the war with Iran. Pakistan has passed the proposal on to Iran.

The USA and a group of regional mediators are apparently currently discussing the possibility of starting high-level peace talks with Iran on Thursday. However, they are still waiting for a response from Tehran, according to the US news portal Axios, citing two sources familiar with the talks. The Wall Street Journal also reported on the efforts.

Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are acting as mediators between Tehran and Washington. Pakistan has offered to host peace talks if both countries agree. Trump told the Pakistani embassy on Truth Social, signaling his interest in making such a summit a reality.

In its 15-point plan, the USA is reportedly calling for the destruction of key facilities in Iran's nuclear program, a halt to uranium enrichment and the production of ballistic missiles, as well as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, Iran should hand over its stock of enriched uranium - and thus allay fears that the Islamists in Tehran could one day get their hands on nuclear weapons. In return, the tough sanctions against Iran are to be eased, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Should the plans for a summit meeting materialize, Vice President JD Vance is likely to be involved, Axios continued. But it is unclear "whether there is anything at all to be involved in. Everyone is trying to figure out if it's real," Axios quoted a source as saying.

Iran counters with its own maximum demands

The Wall Street Journal has reported on a response from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to the US proposal, which in turn is said to include numerous demands that Washington is unlikely to meet - including the evacuation of all US military bases around the Persian Gulf and a new system that would allow Iran to collect a toll from ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is of great strategic importance, and not just for the transportation of oil and liquid gas. Currently, shipping traffic has practically come to a standstill due to Iranian attacks and threats, which is why oil and gas prices have risen sharply since the war began a good three and a half weeks ago.

Pentagon deploys paratroopers to the Middle East

According to the Washington Post, the US Department of Defense has ordered the deployment of around 3,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. The "New York Times", on the other hand, spoke of around 2000 soldiers. The US special forces can parachute over enemy territory and could conceivably be the spearhead of a possible ground operation.

lite for an emergency: US paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division (archive image) Image: Keystone/Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP

No decision has yet been made as to whether ground troops will actually be deployed in Iran. However, the "Wall Street Journal" found that the deployment of the soldiers would in any case open up additional options for Trump.

There has long been speculation in connection with the deployment of US marines that Trump could use the troops to capture Iran's most important oil export port on the island of Kharg in the Persian Gulf. The logic goes that the US could use this leverage as a means of exerting pressure on Iran. In this case, however, Tehran itself could practically no longer export any oil - and would therefore have little interest in opening the Strait of Hormuz. Economically, however, the loss of exports via the island of Kharg would be devastating for Iran.