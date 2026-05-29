In the state of Louisiana, the Republicans have redrawn a majority-black electoral district in their favor. The state Senate approved a new division of the six congressional districts, which could give the Republicans an additional seat in the midterm elections in November. The constituency of black Democratic representative Cleo Fields is particularly affected.

Redistricting was necessary because the Supreme Court ruled at the end of April that the electoral districts in Louisiana were ethnically motivated and therefore rejected them. Previously, there were two constituencies in the state with a majority black population and represented by two Democratic MPs. In their landmark ruling, the judges softened a protection of majority black constituencies that had been in place for six decades.

Democrats could still challenge redistricting

As a result, Republicans, particularly in the south of the USA, set about redistricting - also under pressure from US President Donald Trump. In Alabama, a court overturned a pro-Republican redistricting in the first instance, although a final decision is still pending. The redistricting could also be legally challenged in Louisiana.

In the mid-term elections in November, the entire US House of Representatives and a third of the Senate will be re-elected. While senators are elected at state level, members of the House of Representatives have to fight for a majority in smaller constituencies. These constituencies are repeatedly the target of politically motivated redistricting.