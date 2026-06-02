Following the threat of sanctions by the US government, the powerful Cuban military group Gaesa is losing international business partners in the hotel industry on the Caribbean island. Cuba's socialist government described the US measures as the "biggest, most excessive and most dangerous escalation" of tensions with Washington to date.

According to media reports, hotel chains such as Iberostar from Spain, Royalton from Canada (formerly Blue Diamond) and Archipelago International from Indonesia have begun to partially withdraw from Cuba.

The government of US President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions against Gaesa at the beginning of May. The aim is to deprive the communist military leadership and the country's elites of access to assets. Foreign banks and companies also face sanctions from June 5 if they continue to work with the group. According to estimates, Gaesa controls at least 40 percent of the Cuban economy in various sectors.

According to Cuba, Washington wants to isolate the island state economically

Havana sharply criticized the US sanctions. "The declared aim is to isolate the country diplomatically, economically, financially and in the energy sector," it said. Gaesa is neither an opaque structure nor an instrument for the enrichment of a few. Rather, the company had played a decisive role for the well-being of Cubans by investing in infrastructure and social projects in the face of the "economic war" waged by the United States since the 1990s.

The tourism industry is in crisis

The tourism industry in Cuba has not recovered since the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the economic crisis and persistent power cuts are deterring visitors. The latest US sanctions against oil supplies to Cuba have further exacerbated the situation. Due to the fuel shortage, numerous airlines have suspended their connections to the Caribbean island.

Iberostar confirmed on Tuesday that it was giving up the management of twelve hotels in Cuba, which belong to Gaesa's hotel subsidiary Gaviota. According to its own information, the company was previously the second largest hotel chain in the country and operates a total of 18 hotels there.

According to media reports, the background to this step is the announced tightening of the US sanctions policy. However, Iberostar did not explicitly confirm this connection, but spoke of a "critical and complex" situation in Cuba.