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One bites him US Secretary of Health and Human Services Kennedy handles snakes - video goes viral

SDA

27.5.2026 - 08:31

A video of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. goes viral: in it, he holds snakes with his bare hands - and is apparently bitten.

Keystone-SDA

27.05.2026, 08:31

27.05.2026, 08:41

A video of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is causing a stir on social media. In the clip published on the X platform on Tuesday (local time), Kennedy can be seen picking up and holding two snakes with his bare hands. According to Kennedy, the snakes are harmless black snakes.

The footage was taken on the property of medical doctor Mehmet Oz in the US state of Florida. While Kennedy holds up the animals, the worried voice of his wife Cheryl Hines can be heard in the background. One of the snakes is said to have bitten the minister.

The nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy is known for unusual appearances with wild animals. In the past, Kennedy has repeatedly made headlines with reports of sometimes bizarre encounters with animals.

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