Is Pentagon chief Hegseth increasingly becoming a domestic political burden for President Trump?

After several attacks on boats off Venezuela, mistrust of Pete Hegseth is growing. Now MPs are linking billions in spending to greater control of the Secretary of Defense.

The US Senate has passed a law that requires the Department of Defense to release unedited videos of the attacks on suspected drug boats off the Venezuelan coast.

In addition, the bill passed on Wednesday requires the US to maintain its troop levels in Europe at current levels and authorizes military aid to Ukraine. The House of Representatives had already passed the bill last week.

The more than 3,000-page bill authorizes military spending of 901 billion dollars (around 716 billion Swiss francs) and provides for a 3.8 percent increase in salaries for many military personnel. The White House has signaled "strong support" for the bill.

Hegseth's orders to be reviewed by Congress

The bill requires Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to give Congress the opportunity to review the orders for the US military's attacks on suspected drug boats. An attack on September 2, 2025, killed two people who had survived an initial attack on their boat.

The Senate is investigating reports that Hegseth gave the order to kill all crew members. This would also include defenceless people and would therefore be illegal. Until the Pentagon submits the material to Congress, the minister's travel budget will be cut by a quarter.

The law also stipulates that the Department of Defense must keep at least 76,000 soldiers and important equipment stationed in Europe.

A reduction is only possible if NATO allies are consulted and it is determined that such a withdrawal is in the interests of the USA. Normally, around 80,000 to 100,000 US soldiers are stationed in Europe.

Support for Ukraine

The stationing of US troops in South Korea is also to be maintained. The law sets the minimum strength there at 28,500 soldiers. It also provides for 400 million dollars for the manufacture of weapons to be supplied to Ukraine over the next two years.

The law is a compromise between President Donald Trump's Republicans and the opposition Democrats. It cuts or eliminates programs for climate protection and diversity and thus follows Trump's political goals. At the same time, however, it also strengthens Congress's ability to control the Department of Defense.

This strengthening is the result of a dispute between Republicans in Congress and the Pentagon, particularly with regard to military operations in international waters off the coast of South America.