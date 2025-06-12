Rabid incident: US senator dragged out of press conference - Gallery On video recordings, Padilla can be heard shouting "hands off". Image: dpa It was initially unclear whether the police were aware that he was a sitting US senator. Image: dpa Rabid incident: US senator dragged out of press conference - Gallery On video recordings, Padilla can be heard shouting "hands off". Image: dpa It was initially unclear whether the police were aware that he was a sitting US senator. Image: dpa

The mood in the USA is tense. Nationwide protests continue. When Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem comments on this, an unusual incident occurs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Democratic US senator has been roughly led away by security forces at a press conference.

The politician from California had interrupted the Republican Noem when she commented on the protests in Los Angeles.

In the hallway, he was taken to the ground and handcuffed by FBI officers. Show more

Democratic US Senator Alex Padilla was ruthlessly taken away by security forces during a press conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The politician from California had interrupted the Republican when she was speaking about the protests in Los Angeles. Senators traditionally enjoy a prominent position in the United States - the incident is correspondingly unusual.

On video recordings, Padilla can be seen and heard giving his name and position and then shouting "I have questions" during Noem's remarks. While he is still speaking, security forces intervene, grab him and drag him out of the room. Padilla can still be heard shouting "Hands off". In the hallway, he is taken to the ground by FBI officers and handcuffed.

United States Senator Alex Padilla was representing the millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration's actions in Southern California.



This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power.pic.twitter.com/ODTNb92JE4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 12, 2025

After the incident, the Department of Homeland Security told X that the Secret Service had thought it was an attacker and had therefore acted "appropriately". Padilla had interrupted the press conference and approached Noem "without identifying himself".

Padilla is the successor to Kamala Harris

Padilla has been in the US Senate since 2021. He was appointed to succeed Kamala Harris after she moved to the White House as Vice President under then President Joe Biden. Padilla - a son of Mexican immigrants - is the first Latino to represent the state of California in the Senate in Washington.

On video recordings, Padilla can be heard shouting "hands off". Bild: Etienne Laurent/FR172066 AP/dpa

Minister: Behavior was "not appropriate"

Noem commented on the incident during the ongoing press conference. She said that she did not know the senator personally. The minister criticized the senator's actions: "I think everyone in America would agree that this was not appropriate." Meanwhile, she herself had sought talks with Californian Governor Gavin Newsom - without success, according to her.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Bild: Jack Dura/AP/dpa

Shortly afterwards, the latter wrote on Platform X that the senator was one of the most decent people he knew. "This is outrageous, dictatorial and shameful." Trump and his people are out of control. This must end immediately.

Later, the Department of Homeland Security said Noem had a 15-minute conversation with Padilla following the incident.