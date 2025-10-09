Air traffic controllers are considered "systemically important" public sector employees in the USA. (archive image) Keystone

The budget dispute in Washington has now also reached the skies: air traffic controllers are having to work without pay due to the shutdown - many are calling in sick and the first airports are understaffed. An agreement in the Senate is still not in sight.

Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have still not been able to agree on a transition budget, with the main point of contention being the funding of healthcare programs related to "Obamacare".

Around 750,000 federal employees are on forced leave, while essential services such as air traffic control and the police have to continue working despite a lack of pay.

Around a week after the start of the budget freeze in the US, the shutdown is having an increasing impact on air travel - however, there was still no agreement in sight in the US Senate on Wednesday in the dispute over the transitional budget.

While the Democrats once again rejected a Republican proposal for a stopgap budget, long queues at airports seem increasingly likely.

They have to work without pay

Air traffic controllers in the USA are considered "essential" public sector employees and must work during a shutdown, even if they are not paid due to the budget freeze. More and more air traffic controllers are calling in sick as a result. Almost a dozen airports, including airports in Chicago, Boston and Houston, have already declared that they are understaffed.

Transportation Minister Sean Duffy told the media at Newark Airport near New York on Monday that there had been a "slight increase" in air traffic controllers calling in sick. He said that he wanted to avoid delays and cancellations, but that safety was the priority. Should there be further sickness reports, flights would have to be canceled. The FAA also announced a reduction in traffic to ensure safety.

Around 750,000 civil servants on forced vacation

The budget freeze in the USA came into force last week on Wednesday after the US Senate was unable to agree on an interim budget. The point of contention is healthcare: The Democrats are linking their approval of the stopgap budget to additional money for healthcare. This concerns expiring government support for the so-called Obamacare program for low-income households and the cuts to healthcare programs as part of Trump's controversial "Big Beautiful Bill" budget plan.

Due to the budget freeze in the USA, it is estimated that around 750,000 federal civil servants have been sent on compulsory leave, during which time they will not receive a salary. This does not apply to basic services such as air traffic control, police, border protection or emergency care in hospitals. Trump also announced redundancies as a consequence of the shutdown.