The cybertruck exploded right in front of the entrance to the Trump Hotel. Bild: Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP/dpa

The man killed in the explosion of a cybertruck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas was a US soldier. The man had been on active duty in the US Army.

The man killed outside US President-elect Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas was a US soldier, according to investigators.

According to investigators, the man killed in the explosion of an electric car loaded with fireworks and petrol canisters in front of US President-elect Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas was a US soldier. The man had been on active duty in the US Army, three officials told the AP news agency on Thursday. He had served for some time at the Fort Bragg base, which is now called Fort Liberty.

This is the same base where the 42-year-old man served who drove a pick-up truck into a crowd of people in New Orleans' famous French Quarter early on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people. The police shot and killed the perpetrator. They are calling it a terrorist attack and assume that the attacker did not act alone. A representative of the authorities said, however, that so far there was no overlap between the two men's duties at Fort Bragg.

The explosion in Las Vegas occurred a few hours after the attack in New Orleans.