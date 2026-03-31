According to President Trump, the USA is negotiating with the Iranian speaker of parliament. The Navy Seals have arrived on the ground. And Trump is said to be prepared to end the war even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US is negotiating with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, according to President Donald Trump. Ghalibaf denies this.

According to media reports, hundreds of members of the US military's special forces have arrived in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump is said to have told his advisors that he is prepared to end the war against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely blocked. Show more

One month after the start of the US-Israeli attacks, Iran continues to bombard neighboring Gulf states with ballistic missiles and drones.

blue News summarizes what happened on Tuesday night (31.3.).

Trump: USA holds talks with Iran's parliament speaker

According to President Donald Trump, the USA is negotiating with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf. The president confirmed the talks with Ghalibaf in an interview with the New York Post published on Monday. He told the newspaper that he would "let you know in a week or so" when asked if the speaker of parliament was someone the U.S. could work with.

Ghalibaf, a 64-year-old pilot and former Revolutionary Guard commander, has denied there have been talks with the US, despite reports that he has been brought up as Washington's negotiating partner.

Media: US special forces arrive in the Middle East

According to media reports, hundreds of members of US military special forces have arrived in the Middle East. These include soldiers from the Army Rangers, the spearhead of the US Army's commandos, and the Navy Seals, an elite unit of the US Navy, according to the New York Times and CBS News. The US media cite two US military officials and sources familiar with the operation.

They are joining thousands of marines and army paratroopers who have also arrived in the region - expanding US President Donald Trump's military options in the war with Iran, it is said. The soldiers could, for example, be deployed in operations aimed at opening the Strait of Hormuz, capturing the island of Kharg, which is central to Iran's oil exports, or recovering Iran's highly enriched uranium.

Members of US military special forces on the amphibious assault ship "USS Tripoli" in the Middle East. (March 27, 2026) Image: Keystone/U.S. Central Command via AP

Trump apparently ready to end war - without reopening Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump is said to have told his advisors that he is prepared to end the war against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing government officials. This would probably prolong Tehran's tight grip on the waterway and postpone the complex operation to reopen the strait to a later date, the newspaper wrote.

In recent days, Trump and his advisers have concluded that an operation to open the strait would extend the conflict beyond its four- to six-week timeframe. Trump had decided that the US should focus on its main objectives, such as taking action against Iran's navy and missile stockpiles - and at the same time put diplomatic pressure on Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. Should this not succeed, the US would put pressure on allies in Europe and the Gulf to take the lead in efforts to open the strait.

The newspaper's information could not initially be independently verified. Trump is known for repeatedly changing many of his positions.