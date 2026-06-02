The US state of Florida has broken new legal ground with a lawsuit against the AI company OpenAI. It accuses the company of promising ChatGPT users security even though the software is dangerous.

In a lawsuit, the US state of Florida accuses the AI company OpenAI of endangering the users of its ChatGPT software. (archive image)

The chatbot is a threat to public safety, according to the lawsuit filed by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. It refers to cases in which ChatGPT is said to have recommended a lethal combination of drugs and advised a shooter responsible for fatal shootings on a university campus before he committed the crime. The chatbot is particularly problematic for teenagers, criticized Uthmeier.

In a response, OpenAI referred to measures to protect young users. These included mechanisms for age recognition and monitoring options for parents. OpenAI only introduced some of these measures after deaths and public criticism.

ChatGPT is the chatbot that triggered the current hype surrounding artificial intelligence and, according to OpenAI, now has 900 million users per week. It is the company's most important product.

Florida had already launched an investigation in April into ChatGPT's role in the gun attack at Florida State University in April 2025. The shooter had sought advice from the AI chatbot before the crime, Uthmeier said at the time. According to this, he not only received recommendations on which weapon he should use and which ammunition was suitable for which weapons, but also on the question of where and at what time most people would be found there. OpenAI insists that ChatGPT is not responsible for the crime, in which two people were killed and six others injured.