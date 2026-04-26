Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla (l) leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor after attending the Easter Matins service. Photo: Alberto Pezzali/Pool AP/AP/dpa Keystone

Despite the shots fired at the correspondents' dinner in Washington, the British royal couple's state visit to the USA is to go ahead as planned. This was announced by Buckingham Palace, according to the British news agency PA.

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The palace had initially announced a review. "As you would expect, there will be a series of meetings throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our relevant teams the extent to which Saturday's events are affecting plans for the visit," a palace spokesperson said.

Charles is "very relieved"

The King will be kept fully informed of developments and is "very relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed", it added.

The royal couple are scheduled to travel to Washington on Monday for a state visit lasting several days. In addition to meetings with US President Donald Trump, a state banquet and a speech to Congress, appointments are also planned in New York and Virginia.