A dramatic incident occurred over Minot in the US state of North Dakota: a Delta Air Lines regional jet had to avoid a US Air Force B-52 bomber shortly before landing.

The B-52 bomber appeared unexpectedly in the approach corridor.

The US Air Force and the airline are investigating the incident. Show more

It should have been a completely normal landing approach. But on July 18 over Minot, North Dakota, a dicey situation arose. An Embraer 175 regional jet, operated by SkyWest on behalf of Delta Air Lines, was on its way from Minneapolis to Minot International Airport. There were 76 passengers on board when the captain suddenly noticed an unexpected obstacle in the approach corridor: a massive US Air Force B-52 bomber.

According to audio recordings, an air traffic controller warned the Delta pilot at the last second and asked him to turn right immediately. The captain reacted immediately with a sharp evasive maneuver. "This is not normal at all," he said later, according to CNN. "I don't know why they didn't warn us, because the airbase has radar."

After landing safely, the pilot apologized to the passengers for the abrupt course change. "Those on the right probably saw the plane coming towards us," he explained in a recording released by a passenger. No one was injured, but many passengers felt the jolt and wondered what had happened.

Background to the near-collision: The US Air Force operates one of its most important B-52 bases in Minot. According to industry portals, 26 strategic bombers are stationed there, which normally fly at altitudes of up to 15 kilometers and can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons. It is currently unclear why one of these bombers was caught in the approach of a civilian jet.

Both SkyWest Airlines and the US Air Force have announced investigations.