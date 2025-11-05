Hearings on the legality of the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump have begun before the US Supreme Court. Both liberal and conservative judges are skeptical.

The hearings before the US Supreme Court on Trump's tariffs have begun.

The Supreme Court judges were skeptical and put the Trump administration's lawyer, John Sauer, on the spot.

Courts of lower instances had already declared Trump's actions illegal.

Smaller US companies, including a toy and a wine retailer, which are suffering from higher import costs, have filed lawsuits against the Trump tariffs. Show more

Since Wednesday, the US Supreme Court has been dealing with one of the most important issues of US President Donald Trump's second term in office: tariff policy. An oral hearing began before the Supreme Court on the question of whether Trump was allowed to use emergency legislation to impose far-reaching import surcharges on trading partners worldwide.

In a session lasting more than two hours, the Supreme Court heard arguments from the government side and from opponents of Trump's actions. It was noticeable that judges - including the more conservative wing - repeatedly asked critical questions of the government.

The Trump administration's lawyer, John Sauer, argued before the Supreme Court that lifting the tariffs would have "catastrophic consequences for the economy and national security" and expose the US to "merciless trade retaliation" from other countries.

"They say tariffs are not taxes, but they are"

However, judges were skeptical about the legality of the tariffs - and took lawyer John Sauer to task.

Several judges expressed doubts about the strength of the Trump administration's position. "The remedy is to levy taxes on Americans, and that has always been a core competence of Congress," said Chief Justice John Roberts.

"We are not claiming that the power to tax is being exercised here," argued John Sauer. "This is the power to regulate foreign trade. These are regulatory tariffs."

"I just don't understand this argument," said liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor. "They want to say that tariffs are not taxes, but that's exactly what they are."

Critical questions were also asked by Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, both conservative judges nominated by Trump. They wanted to know why almost all trading partners - from Spain to France to Switzerland - were classified as a threat to national security.

Gorsuch warned against a one-sided shift of power in favor of the president and at the expense of Congress, which has tax and customs rights under the constitution.

The US Supreme Court decides on the legality of US President Donald Trump's tariffs. Evan Vucci/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Lower courts classify tariffs as illegal

Courts of lower instances had already declared Trump's actions illegal. The tariffs are a central component of Trump's economic policy under the motto "America first". He accuses the EU and other trading partners of having "ripped off" the USA for years with their export surpluses.

The President therefore warned the Supreme Court in advance of a negative decision. He claimed that the United States would become a "third world country" if the tariffs were to end. Billions in revenue would then be lost and domestic industry would be unprotected.

US companies sue

Smaller US companies, including a toy and a wine retailer, which are suffering from higher import costs, have filed lawsuits against the Trump tariffs. Twelve US states have also gone to court. It is likely to be months before a decision is reached. The Supreme Court is made up of six conservative and three progressive judges and had previously given Trump preliminary backing on a number of issues.

Last Friday, an appeals court declared the majority of the import tariffs imposed by Trump to be illegal. The appeals court in the capital Washington, which is responsible for trade issues among other things, stated that the President was not authorized to impose such far-reaching tariffs, only Congress in Washington.

Trump had invoked an emergency law (IEEPA) from 1977 when imposing the tariffs. The Court of Appeal stated that this law gave the US President "broad powers" to respond to a "declared national emergency". However, these did not expressly include the power to "impose duties, tariffs or the like".

High customs duties against Switzerland

At issue before the Supreme Court are the punitive tariffs that Trump imposed on numerous countries in several stages from the beginning of April - and which are generally applied to all types of imported goods. A general tariff rate of 15 percent applies to the EU. Higher sector-specific tariffs on aluminum, steel and cars, for example, are not affected.

An even higher general tariff rate than for the EU and a number of other countries applies to Switzerland. Trump has imposed import duties of 39% on most goods from Switzerland. These have been in force since August 7. The import of pharmaceutical products has not yet been subject to tariffs.

With material from the news agencies Keystone-sda and Afp.

