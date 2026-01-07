US Coast Guard ships pursue the freighter. X

An oil tanker flying the Russian flag is causing a stir in the North Atlantic. The freighter is said to have fled the US blockade. Moscow sends a submarine to protect it, but the US Coast Guard nevertheless begins to seize it.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA is apparently trying to seize the Venezuelan oil tanker "Bella-1" after weeks of pursuit.

The ship previously evaded boarding attempts by the Coast Guard and passed through a US naval blockade.

The operation was carried out by the US military and coast guard - threatening diplomatic tensions. Show more

According to US government sources, the United States has launched an operation to seize a Venezuelan oil tanker. This was reported by the news agency Reuters.

The ship, which originally sailed under the name "Bella-1", had been tracked across the Atlantic for more than two weeks after evading US measures en route to its original destination of Venezuela.

The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of

the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro. pic.twitter.com/bm5KcCK30X — U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) January 7, 2026

The seizure of the tanker could heighten tensions between Russia and the US. Government sources are said to have confirmed to Reuters that Russian navy vessels were in the vicinity at the time of the US action. These included a submarine.

Previously, the "Bella-1" - still on its way to Venezuela under a different name - is said to have suddenly changed course to avoid being searched by the US Coast Guard, as reported by theWall Street Journaland CBS.

The PA news agency had previously reported that Russia had sent a protection fleet for the tanker. A British reconnaissance plane is said to have been traveling along the route of the ship.

Neither the White House nor the British government responded specifically to inquiries. "The US is the UK's most important defense and security partner," said a spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Russia views the situation with concern

Even before the military operation in Venezuela with the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, US President Donald Trump had ordered a naval blockade for sanctioned oil tankers heading for Venezuela or leaving a port in the resource-rich country.

According to reports, "The Marinera" previously transported oil from Venezuela and Iran as "Bella 1". Russia is accused by its Western allies of using old tankers to circumvent sanctions.

According to the Russian state news agency Tass, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow reported that Russia was concerned about the unusual situation.

Always ready to serve:#SOUTHCOM remains ready to support our U.S Government agency partners in standing against sanctioned vessels and actors transiting through this region. Our sea services are vigilant, agile, and postured to track vessels of interest. When the call comes, we… pic.twitter.com/J8nDa8IQ6O — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 6, 2026

The ship is currently sailing the waters of the North Atlantic under the flag of the Russian Federation in accordance with the norms of international maritime law.

For incomprehensible reasons, the US military and NATO did not pay adequate attention to its civilian status, it said. A US Coast Guard ship has been following the tanker for several days, even though it is about 4,000 kilometers from the US coast.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the tanker originally intended to dock in Venezuela and is currently said to be traveling without cargo.

After changing course, the US Coast Guard is said to have followed the ship - only then did the crew paint the Russian flag on the side of the ship and change its registration.