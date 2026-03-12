US President Donald Trump is looking for alternatives after the tariff slapdown at the US Supreme Court. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Trump is not admitting defeat with his tariffs. The President now wants to make imports into the USA more expensive with the help of other instruments. Switzerland is also coming back into his focus - along with the EU and 14 other trading partners.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government has launched a new investigation into industrial overcapacity at 16 trading partners, including Switzerland.

In February, the Supreme Court prohibited Trump from imposing tariffs by decree, citing a different law.

Public hearings on the review that has now been ordered are to be held in May.

The governments of the countries affected are also to be consulted. Show more

Following recent legal setbacks for US President Donald Trump's customs policy, the government is launching investigations, the results of which could also serve as the basis for new punitive tariffs. The aim is to find out whether structural overcapacity in manufacturing sectors in Switzerland, the European Union and other countries is leading to disadvantages for the US economy, according to the office of Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Ambassador Greer announced the initiation of Section 301 investigations into acts, policies, and practices of various economies relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.



Learn more: https://t.co/c2acombThV pic.twitter.com/EhAcr8so2Y — United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) March 11, 2026

In addition to Switzerland and the EU, Norway, China, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, India and other Asian countries are also under review. A total of 16 trading partners are affected. The investigation is based on a section of a 1974 trade law, which the USA has used in the past to impose punitive tariffs on China, for example.

In February, the Supreme Court prohibited Trump from using another law to impose tariffs by decree. Since the start of his second term in office in January 2025, he had bypassed the US Congress to impose import duties on imports from dozens of trading partners.

Trump is now looking for other options

Following the ruling, Trump announced his intention to use other instruments to enforce his tariff policy. He also immediately introduced new temporary tariffs.

There are to be public hearings in May on the review that has now been ordered. The governments of the countries affected are also to be consulted. Specific manufacturing sectors to be reviewed are not mentioned.

Excerpt from the announcement by the Office of the US Trade Representative. (March 11, 2026)

Trade balance is once again an issue

At the same time, the announcement of the investigations generally states that there is a large trade surplus with Switzerland, for example. Refined gold, pharmaceutical products, chemicals and machinery in particular contribute to this, it said.

The trade balance to the disadvantage of the USA was the main reason for Trump's tariff hammer against Switzerland at the beginning of August last year. Because Switzerland exported more goods to the USA than it purchased from there, Trump accused Switzerland of unfair trade practices. After talks with Swiss business representatives and others, Trump finally reduced the punitive tariffs from 39% to 15% in mid-November.

A look at the latest figures on the trade deficit: Swiss exports to the USA amounted to CHF 3.3 billion in January 2026, including gold, according to figures released by the Federal Customs and Border Protection Office in mid-February. At the same time, imports of US goods into Switzerland rose by almost half to CHF 4.7 billion. Switzerland's trade deficit thus amounted to CHF 1.4 billion in January.