Iranian pro-government demonstrators chant slogans at the Islamic Revolution Square (Enqelab-e-Eslami) after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the US and Israel. Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa Keystone

Iran and the USA have agreed on a two-week ceasefire and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz shortly before an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump expired.

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked him to refrain from his threatened attacks on Iran's power plants, Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform. A ten-point proposal had been received from Iran and was believed to offer a "workable basis for negotiations." Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a statement that shipping traffic in the strait, which is important for global oil trade, would be made possible again.

Oil prices drop significantly

Oil prices fell sharply in response to the agreement, while stock market prices in Asia rose sharply. Trump had threatened to attack the Iranian energy sector and infrastructure such as bridges if an agreement was not reached and the Strait of Hormuz opened by 2.00 a.m. German time today. "An entire civilization will fall tonight, never to return," the US President had even warned. Around 90 minutes before his ultimatum expired, he then announced the two-week ceasefire.

In the Iranian capital Tehran, numerous people poured onto the streets during the night. Cheering government supporters gathered at Revolution Square in the city center, as reported by Iranian broadcaster SNN TV. Trump had bowed to Iranian demands, said the broadcaster's reporter, who is close to the paramilitary Basij militia.

The United Nations called on the warring parties to comply with the ceasefire. This was necessary "to pave the way for a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region", said the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Some top politicians in the USA reacted cautiously. "A ceasefire is good news - but only because this senseless war should end as soon as possible," wrote Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on X. "A ceasefire is not a victory for the American people," he added.

Negotiations on Friday in Islamabad

According to the mediator Pakistan, the ceasefire is effective immediately. Prime Minister Sharif invited delegations from the USA and Iran to the capital Islamabad for further talks on Friday, where they are to negotiate a final agreement to settle the conflict. The Pentagon announced a press conference with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chief of Staff Dan Caine for today at 14:00 CEST.

Meanwhile, Israel continued to come under rocket fire from Iran after the ceasefire was announced last night. According to the emergency services, three minors were slightly injured by Iranian cluster munitions in the city of Tel Sheva. There were also reports of impacts from Petach Tikva and Bnei Brak, according to the news website "ynet". There were also isolated reports of explosions in western Iran.

Israel: Iran must no longer pose a threat

Israel supports Trump's decision, declared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the two-week ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon, he said in a statement from his office. Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif, on the other hand, had written on X that it also applied to Lebanon. The Hezbollah militia, which is allied with Iran, has been firing at Israel from there again since the start of the war. Since then, Israel's military has been massively attacking the militia.

Israel also stands behind the efforts of the USA to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbors and the world, Netanyahu explained. The USA had informed Israel that it would work to achieve these common goals in the upcoming negotiations, he explained.

Media reports on Iran's demands

According to US government spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, the ten-point proposal presented by Iran to end the war is the basis for the upcoming negotiations. Officially, Iran's government has not yet made its demands public. According to the Tasnim news agency, the war should end on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Iran should also retain control of the Strait of Hormuz and be allowed to enrich uranium. In addition, international sanctions and punitive measures by the UN Security Council would be lifted.

War reparations and a withdrawal of US forces from the region would also be demanded, it said. The Fars news agency, which is also close to the Revolutionary Guards, also reported on the ten points. Their information is largely in line with the Tasnim report. However, their report also states that, according to the plan, Iran will commit itself to never producing nuclear weapons. Uranium enrichment is to be restricted following negotiations. Tehran also agreed to discuss peace agreements with other countries in the region, it said.

The Times of Israel quoted a senior Israeli official as saying that Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz without having any of its demands met in advance. According to the report, Israel had agreed the ceasefire with the USA in advance. Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi wrote that shipping traffic in the strait would be allowed in coordination with the country's armed forces and subject to technical restrictions.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House

The agreement on a ceasefire in the war in Iran, which was jointly launched by the USA and Israel on February 28, was reached shortly before Trump's meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House today. The meeting is also likely to be about Trump's fierce criticism of the alliance. He had tried to urge NATO allies to help the USA secure the Strait of Hormuz. He told the Financial Times that NATO would otherwise face a bleak future.

When the help failed to materialize, Trump denigrated the alliance as a toothless tiger. He told the British Telegraph that there was little question that the USA's membership would have to be reconsidered once the war was over.