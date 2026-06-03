Despite the ceasefire in place, the USA and Iran have engaged in one of the heaviest firefights in weeks. Iranian missiles and drones targeted targets in Kuwait and Bahrain, while the US military attacked an Iranian military facility in the Strait of Hormuz

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The USA and Iran have engaged in one of the heaviest firefights since the ceasefire began. During the night, Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired ballistic missiles and drones at the neighboring Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain, while the US military attacked an Iranian military facility on the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Tehran, the Iranian attacks targeted US military bases in the Persian Gulf states. They were triggered by a US attack on an Iranian oil tanker, according to the Revolutionary Guards.

These were not the first reciprocal attacks since the ceasefire came into force on April 8, but with each new attack the fear of a renewed escalation of the war increases. The latest exchange of blows took place against the backdrop of faltering negotiations on a framework agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.

According to the US military, it successfully repelled Iran's attacks. Several ballistic missiles and drones were intercepted, the regional command responsible for the Middle East (Centcom) announced on X. In response, "self-defense strikes" were also carried out on Qeshm. Shortly afterwards, the US military said it had repelled another "wave of Iranian drones" targeting US military facilities in Kuwait. The US military's account of the night's events could initially be independently verified.

Iran reports retaliation after US attack on oil tanker

The reason for the latest exchange of fire appeared to be an operation by the US military on Tuesday. The armed forces reportedly attacked an unladen oil tanker off the island of Kharg, which is important for Iran's oil exports. The tanker is said to have attempted to call at an Iranian port despite the US blockade. The ship ignored warnings and was ultimately put out of action with a missile, according to reports.

An Iranian military spokesman confirmed retaliatory strikes by the Revolutionary Guards, the Islamic Republic's elite military force, on Platform X. They had warned "that any aggression would result in a different and more decisive response, and we have implemented it. These reactions should be a lesson," it said. Any threat to the security of the Strait of Hormuz would "cost the US military dearly", he warned.

Iran's armed forces took control of the strait, which is of great importance to the global economy as an export route for fertilizer, oil and liquid gas, shortly after the war began. For its part, the USA has imposed a naval blockade to prevent Iran from exporting oil. The USA wants to achieve an unrestricted reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait and Bahrain under fire again

Kuwait and the island state of Bahrain reported attacks with missiles and drones during the night. Several people were injured at the airport in Kuwait's capital, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense. The Civil Aviation Authority announced that all flights scheduled for today had been suspended or diverted to other airports. Iranian missiles and drones had hit the airport building and damaged several facilities, the authority told the state agency Kuna. An emergency plan had been activated at the airport.

According to the US, Iran's most recent attacks missed their targets, either because missiles did not work or because they were intercepted by air defenses. The US military also announced that three drones fired by Iran at civilian ships had been shot down. The ships were lawfully in the waters of the region.

Centcom denied claims by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards that they had hit the headquarters of the US Navy in the Middle East and a US airbase in the region with missiles and drones in Bahrain. This is false. All Iranian attacks on US forces have failed. They remain ready to defend themselves against "unprovoked Iranian aggression", it said.

Trump: talks with Tehran continue

Despite statements to the contrary from Iran, US President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday that negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Iran war are continuing. "Fake news reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US stopped talks a few days ago are false and misleading," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. The talks are continuing uninterrupted. "You never know where they will lead," Trump continued. But he had told Iran that it was time to "make a deal one way or another".

Prior to Trump's post, the Iranian news agency Fars, which is close to the Revolutionary Guards, had reported that there had been no talks between Tehran and Washington for several days. The Iranian agency Tasnim had already reported similarly on Monday, citing Israel's ongoing war against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon as the reason for the end of indirect negotiations.

On Monday, Trump had announced an end to the fighting in Lebanon. The political talks between representatives of Israel and Lebanon are to continue today in the US capital Washington. Lebanon's government is not itself a party to the conflict. However, Hezbollah rejects negotiations with Israel.