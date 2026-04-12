The US Navy will prevent all ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, Trump announced this morning (US local time) on the Truth Social platform. KEYSTONE/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Behind closed doors, the US and Iran are wrestling over influence, nuclear policy and one of the world's most important sea routes. No agreement has been reached. Concerns are growing that the fragile ceasefire is just a brief pause in the conflict.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA and Iran end their 21-hour talks in Islamabad without a breakthrough.

Both sides are mainly arguing about Iran's nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomats believe that further negotiations are possible, while at the same time the military is preparing for an escalation. Show more

After weeks of war, high hopes were pinned on the negotiations between the USA and Iran. The talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad lasted 21 hours. They ended without a result - and US President Donald Trump immediately had a new threat ready.

He announced that he would tear the Strait of Hormuz out of Iran's control and block it. The US Navy will prevent all ships from entering or leaving the strait, Trump announced this morning (US local time) on the Truth Social platform. "The blockade will begin shortly." He did not give an exact date, but told Fox News that the imposition of the blockade would take some time.

What is Trump aiming to achieve with the blockade?

On the one hand, Trump wants to prevent Iran from charging shipping companies for transiting the strait. The US armed forces have therefore also been instructed to intercept all ships that have paid money to Iran. No one who pays an "illegal toll" will have safe passage on the high seas, Trump wrote. He also announced that he would have sea mines laid by Iran destroyed in the strait, which is important for the global economy.

Iran claims control of the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which is important for global energy trade, and is planning to introduce a toll system. The USA, on the other hand, is demanding free and safe passage for ships without charges, as was the case before the war. Trump wants to reassure the global markets because prices have shot up since the start of the war and the blockade.

The blockade is also hurting Iran. The country itself is one of the largest oil producers in the world, and the Strait of Hormuz is therefore also hugely important for Tehran in terms of getting its oil exports to international markets. Iran has continued to export oil through the Strait of Hormuz even after the war began and, according to media reports, has even increased its exports from 1.5 to more than 2.5 million barrels per day.

What could Iran be planning next?

"Iran is unlikely to back down," writes Danny Citrinowicz, one of the leading Iran experts, on X. It could now target parts of the US Navy, for example, to test American resolve. Alongside Citrinowicz, another Iran researcher, Hamidreza Azizi, fears that Iran will in future also encourage its allied Houthi militia in Yemen to target the Bab al-Mandab strait and thus the entrance to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal further north.

The escalation now appears increasingly unavoidable, especially as President Trump significantly raises the stakes.



Iran is unlikely to back down. It will likely test U.S. resolve by targeting American naval assets, while also attempting to disrupt commercial shipping through… https://t.co/FT4ZTpvZWV — Danny (Dennis) Citrinowicz ,داني سيترينوفيتش (@citrinowicz) April 12, 2026

This would make another crucial sea route for transporting oil a risk factor, which could lead to a renewed price increase. "If it is banned from selling its oil, it is quite likely that Iran will try to make it impossible for other players such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to sell their oil by bypassing the Strait of Hormuz," writes Azizi on X.

Well...it seems that Trump’s genius idea to open the Strait of Hormuz is to close it further!



This can, of course, put pressure on #Iran in the long term, but the short- to mid-term effects on the U.S. and global economy are likely to be much more significant.



One should not… — Hamidreza Azizi (@HamidRezaAz) April 12, 2026

Will the war continue now?

That is unclear. In the middle of the week, Tehran and Washington agreed on a two-week ceasefire, which has largely held so far. Since it became known that the diplomatic negotiations in Pakistan had not produced any results, there have been no new statements from the US side specifically on the ongoing ceasefire. Mediator Pakistan appealed to the USA and Iran to adhere to the ceasefire. It was disputed from the outset whether this also applies to Lebanon, where Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia are fighting each other.

On which points did the warring parties disagree?

The USA emphasizes that the sticking point was Iran's lack of commitment not to seek nuclear weapons in the long term. US Vice President JD Vance, who led the negotiations on behalf of the US, said that Iran had not yet shown any fundamental commitment not to develop nuclear weapons in the long term - a key US demand.

From Iran's perspective, two key points prevented an agreement from being reached. The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baghai, said that the positions were too far apart, but did not name the critical issues. According to Iranian media reports, the biggest dispute was over issues relating to the Strait of Hormuz.

Have the peace efforts now failed?

Neither side is slamming the door completely shut. Vance said they had left a proposal to Iran with an offer - but it was unclear what this would include. Iran's foreign office spokesman Baghai did not rule out further negotiations and emphasized that diplomacy never ends.

Bente Scheller, Middle East expert at the Heinrich Böll Foundation, told Deutschlandfunk radio that both sides had made maximum demands. However, not everything is set in stone yet. The ceasefire is set to last for a total of two weeks, which is enough time for further negotiations.

Political scientist Nico Lange wrote on X: "A 'deal' at the first meeting between the USA and Iran was not to be expected; at best, the start of a longer, tough negotiation process has been successful."

Die Banalisierung von Diplomatie läuft schon länger, von „man muss nur mal reden“, „oder es braucht nur gute Diplomaten“ zu „schneller Deal aus X Punkten“. Erfolgreiche Diplomatie braucht militärische Stärke, glaubwürdigen Druck, Vorbereitung, Geduld, Detailwissen, Kreativität. https://t.co/08TsK13qum — Nico Lange (@nicolange_) April 12, 2026

Security expert Peter Neumann also does not believe that the negotiations have finally failed. However, it is not enough to want to dictate terms to the other side, he wrote on X. If the Americans wanted to achieve the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and a permanent solution to the nuclear program, they would have to make concessions to the Iranians on one issue or another. "One thing is certain: The US has maneuvered itself into an unfavorable strategic position with its war." The Iranian democrats are also the losers.

Meine Analyse: Die Verhandlungen sind nicht endgültig gescheitert. Es wird früher oder später eine weitere Runde geben, denn beide Seiten wollen ja eine Lösung. Was die Amerikaner bei dieser Runde gelernt haben: 1/ 👇🧵 https://t.co/YgSHAAgTX1 — Peter R. Neumann (@PeterRNeumann) April 12, 2026

The Saudi Arabia-funded news channel Al-Arabija sees a game played for time. Both the USA and Iran now want to gain time to correct their "strategic and tactical mistakes and reposition themselves militarily and politically", analyzed the pro-government Saudi channel. "Both need a breather and a break from fighting."

What is the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz?

While negotiations were still ongoing in Pakistan, a new conflict was brewing over the important strait. The US Regional Command for the Middle East (Centcom) announced that it had begun a naval operation to clear sea mines. Two destroyers had passed through the Strait of Hormuz and were deployed in the Arabian Gulf. Trump said a little later that minesweepers were being deployed. A few days ago, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards declared an area of the strait a danger zone and warned of mines in the shipping lanes.

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz. (Archive) Keystone/AP/Altaf Qadri

The Iranians rejected the reports on Sunday night. Any attempt by military ships to pass through the Strait would meet with determined resistance. According to current regulations, only civilian ships are permitted to pass through.

According to web maps from ship monitoring services such as Vesselfinder, which evaluate position data, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is still restricted. The German Shipowners' Association announced on Sunday that it is true that commercial traffic in the strait remains largely suspended. The association is calling on the German government to support the securing of free sea routes.

According to an estimate by Risk Intelligence - a Danish company specializing in security and risk analysis - 17 ships had passed through the Strait by Thursday evening following the announcement of the ceasefire on Wednesday night. It is possible that the number is higher. Ships could have passed through the strait without sending position data. The volume of traffic was less than ten percent of normal traffic.