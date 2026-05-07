ARCHIVE - Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Altaf Qadri/AP/dpa Keystone

Despite a ceasefire, the USA and Iran have fired at each other in the Strait of Hormuz. The US military also attacked individual targets in Iran. "US forces repelled unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with strikes in self-defense," the US Armed Forces Regional Command (Centcom) responsible for the Middle East announced on Platform X. The Iranian military confirmed attacks on US warships and in turn blamed them on US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker.

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Centcom also reported that the Iranian attacks were repelled when US Navy guided missile destroyers crossed the Strait of Hormuz towards the Gulf of Oman on Thursday. Iranian forces fired several missiles and used drones and small boats as three US ships passed through the strait.

The US military "neutralized" the threats and attacked Iranian military facilities responsible for the attacks on US forces, including missile and drone launch sites, command and control centers, and intelligence and surveillance centers, it added. No escalation was being sought, but US forces would be protected.

The strait is of crucial importance to the global economy due to the export of oil and liquid gas from the Persian Gulf states, among other things. Iran has practically brought shipping in the passage to a standstill with attacks and threats since the start of the war. The USA, in turn, has now imposed a blockade on ships leaving or heading for Iranian ports.

Iran: USA has violated ceasefire

The Iranian military accused the USA of violating the ceasefire. The US military had attacked an Iranian oil tanker that was traveling from Iran's coastal waters towards the Strait of Hormuz, the pro-government broadcaster Press TV quoted Iranian headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya as saying.

According to Press TV, the Iranian military also accused the USA of simultaneously carrying out air strikes on civilian areas along the coast and on the island of Gheshm in the Strait of Hormuz with the support of "regional countries". The Iranian armed forces responded immediately and attacked US military ships east of the Strait of Hormuz.

Prior to this, Iranian media had reported several explosions in the Persian Gulf. A ceasefire in the Iran war has been in place for over a month. However, military tensions remain high. US President Donald Trump recently expressed optimism that an agreement could soon be reached with the leadership in Tehran.