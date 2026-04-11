The USA is now negotiating directly with Iran in Islamabad. Why the talks are taking place in Pakistan - and why they could quickly fail. Answers to the most important questions.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The peace negotiations between the USA and Iran have begun in Pakistan.

The delegations have each arrived with long lists of demands - an agreement is therefore uncertain.

A central point of contention is the Strait of Hormuz, for the passage of which Tehran wants to charge a toll in future.

Washington is demanding the surrender of more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium and the suspension of Iran's nuclear program. Show more

Negotiations between the USA and Iran began on Saturday in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

There are high hopes for an end to the war in the Middle East and a recovery of the global economy at the diplomatic summit - even if the positions of the parties involved are far apart. Here's what you need to know about the summit:

What is happening in Islamabad?

The USA and Iran agreed on a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday night - now direct negotiations in Islamabad are focusing on a lasting peace solution.

Prior to this, host Sharif had held two separate meetings with the respective heads of the negotiating delegations, US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf. According to the Arabic television channel Al Jazeera, Sharif sought direct talks with Pakistani participation.

According to the New York Times, the round of negotiations mediated by Pakistan is the highest-ranking direct meeting between US and Iranian officials since the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

The venue for the top-level meeting in Islamabad is the posh Serena Hotel near the Pakistani Foreign Ministry. It is located in the so-called Red Zone, where increased security measures are in place. More than 10,000 security personnel, including soldiers, police and paramilitary units, have been deployed for the negotiations. The government district and the diplomatic zone have been sealed off.

US Vice President JD Vance during preliminary talks with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool/Keystone

What can we expect from the talks?

There are high hopes for the direct talks between Washington and Tehran. However, the negotiations are considered to be extremely fragile, as the delegations have arrived with long lists of demands. If the USA and Iran are unable to agree on common ground, the negotiations could be broken off quickly.

Iranian state broadcaster Irib quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ahead of the talks: he stated that the talks were being entered into with "complete mistrust" and that they would fight with all their might to safeguard the interests and rights of the Iranian nation.

The new leadership in Tehran sees itself in a position of strength: the Islamic Republic's system of power remains intact after more than five weeks of war and the US allies in the Persian Gulf have had to cope with painful counter-attacks. Above all, Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz is keeping the global economy on tenterhooks. From Iran's point of view, Washington is also under time pressure as a result.

The Americans, however, had painted a completely different picture. The USA and Israel have attacked thousands of targets in Iran, massively weakened the country militarily and killed some of its leaders. Trump believes that the USA therefore holds all the trump cards. "The only reason they are still alive today is to negotiate!", he wrote on Friday.

What demands do the delegations have?

The list of differences to be overcome is complicated and long. One of the biggest points of contention is Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran claims control of the strait, which is important for global energy supplies, and is planning a toll system. As before the war, the USA wants free and safe passage without tolls.

Washington is also demanding the surrender of more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium and the cessation of Iran's nuclear program. Washington also wants to impose a limit on Iran's ballistic missile development program.

Tehran, meanwhile, is insisting on the release of frozen Iranian assets and reparations for the damage caused during the war. Iran is also demanding the lifting of all sanctions, a guarantee that there will be no more attacks and a withdrawal of US soldiers from the Middle East.

Why are the negotiations taking place in Pakistan of all places?

Headlines about militant extremism, an eroding economy or the ongoing conflict with India often characterize the image of Pakistan - but now the South Asian regional power is hosting the first negotiations between Washington and Tehran since the start of the Iran war.

The fact that Pakistan is now emerging as a mediator in this extremely complicated conflict has to do with its unusually extensive diplomatic network.

On the one hand, there are historically grown relations with the neighbouring country: Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan's independence in 1947. The two countries share a 900-kilometer border and have deep historical, cultural and religious ties. Pakistan is home to more than 20 million Shiites - the second largest Shiite population in the world after Iran.

However, the government in Islamabad also maintains close relations with the USA, Saudi Arabia and, above all, China, which played an important role in agreeing a ceasefire. At the end of March, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar traveled to Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Wang supported Islamabad's mediation efforts as they were "in the common interests of all parties".