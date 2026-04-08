Initial analyses once again speak of "TACO" Trump: Trump backs down again. AP

The USA and Iran agree on a ten-point plan to end the war. The details are still unclear. But the consensus is that the deal should reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA and Iran agreed on a ten-point plan on Wednesday night.

According to consistent reports, it provides for a two-week ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Among other things, the plan calls for an end to all sanctions, security guarantees for Iran and a permanent end to the war.

It is unclear whether the nuclear program is also affected. Show more

On Wednesday night, the USA and Iran agreed on a ten-point plan. The agreement forms the basis for a two-week ceasefire, which should allow shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz again.

Initial information is available and has been disseminated by news agencies close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. However, the full details of the plan have not yet been published, so the reports cannot be verified.

However, according to consistent reports from Iranian and American media, the plan contains demands for an end to the fighting in several countries in the region, the lifting of Western sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets. Iran is also said to have agreed to renounce nuclear weapons.

However, other sources - including the Iranian agency Fars - report that Tehran is likely to continue enriching uranium. These contradictory statements show that the agreement has not yet been conclusively clarified.

This is supposed to be on the 10-point list Guarantee against attacks on Iran: Iran is demanding a binding assurance that the United States and Israel will no longer attack the country militarily in future.

A permanent end to the war: The plan does not merely refer to a ceasefire, but calls for a permanent halt to the war between the parties involved.

An end to Israeli air strikes in Lebanon: Tehran demands that Israel cease its attacks on Hezbollah, which is linked to Iran.

Lifting of all sanctions against Iran: This includes US financial, trade and energy sanctions, which have been a burden on the Iranian economy for years.

Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz: In return, Iran wants to lift the current blockade of the important sea route and allow international shipping traffic again.

Introduction of a transit fee for ships: According to the proposal, Iran should levy a fee of around 2 million US dollars per ship that passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sharing transit fees with Oman: The revenue should be shared between Iran and Oman, as both are riparians of the Strait of Hormuz.

Protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz: Iran wants to create binding safety rules for merchant ships and monitor their implementation.

Financing reconstruction with transit fees: Iran intends to use its share of the fees to reconstruct infrastructure destroyed by US and Israeli attacks instead of demanding direct reparations. Iran had previously explicitly demanded this.

An end to regional hostilities: The paper also calls for an end to fighting against forces allied with Iran in the region. Show more

US President Donald Trump spoke of a "workable basis for negotiations". He praised his strategy of maximum pressure and expressed his expectation that there could be a "golden age of the Middle East". Previously, Trump had openly threatened a possible genocide of the Iranian people.

Media in Washington report that Trump is said to have accepted the Iranian ten-point plan, although key points of contention - such as the nuclear program - remain unresolved. Initial analyses are therefore once again talking about "TACO" Trump, which stands for Trump always chickens out. This can be roughly translated as: Trump always gives in.

Contradiction and clear criticism

Experts take a much more critical view of the agreement. Several international observers see the move as an attempt by Trump to withdraw from a war that is becoming increasingly unpopular both militarily and politically. British columnist Owen Jones called the agreement "the biggest strategic defeat the US has suffered since its rise to superpower status".

Opposition quickly came from the Republican camp. Steven Cheung, White House Communications Director, attacked Jones personally on the Truth Social platform. Senator Lindsey Graham was also skeptical: he called for all highly enriched uranium to be removed from Iran and for the ten-point plan to be submitted to Congress for a vote.

You can also find out more about the ceasefire here