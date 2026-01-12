Friday, February 6, 2026, 4:45 a.m.

The USA wants to start new negotiations with Iran over its controversial nuclear program today, Friday, in the Gulf state of Oman. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, are to attend on behalf of the United States. The White House confirmed the talks previously announced by Iran. Trump has spoken out clearly against any nuclear activities by Iran, said US government spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. He wanted to examine whether an agreement could be reached. Leavitt pointed out that Trump, as commander-in-chief of "the most powerful army in the world, has many other options besides diplomacy".

US special envoy Steve Witkoff (r.) and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (l.) will hold negotiations with Iran in Oman on Friday. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

The agenda remains unclear. According to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran wants to limit itself to the Iranian nuclear program and a possible easing of sanctions. The USA, on the other hand, is insisting that Iran's missile program and support for Iran's allies such as Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the Houthi in Yemen should also be on the agenda. Araghchi had already announced the nuclear talks for Friday at 10.00 a.m. (local time) in the Omani capital Muscat on Wednesday. Shortly beforehand, there had been media speculation that the format had been canceled.

The Iranian nuclear facility in Natans bombed by the USA in June 2025. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/Planet Labs PBC via AP

Trump had declared a few weeks ago that both countries wanted to talk to each other again. The Republican had previously threatened the Iranian leadership with attacks after the Iranian security apparatus brutally cracked down on mass protests.

On Wednesday, Trump addressed words of warning to the country's supreme leader. When asked whether Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should currently be concerned, Trump replied to NBC News: "I would say he should be very concerned." Trump did not directly give a specific reason for this. However, he referred to negotiations between the two countries. In the event that Iran tried to rebuild its nuclear program, the US president threatened to do "bad things" to the country's leadership.