To discuss a new peace plan: Trump and Selenskyj. sda

According to the Financial Times, the USA and Ukraine have drawn up a new, slimmed-down peace plan. Some key issues were deliberately left out - now President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are to decide how to proceed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US and Ukrainian delegations have drawn up a new 19-point peace plan.

The most contentious issues remain open and are to be clarified directly by President Trump and President Zelensky.

According to one party involved, the draft differs significantly from previous versions. Show more

Efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine have taken a new turn. As reported by the Financial Times, citing delegation members, the USA and Ukraine have put together a revised peace draft. Instead of the 28 points previously discussed, the new proposal now only includes 19.

However, the negotiators deliberately left some key issues unresolved. These passages have been put "in brackets" so that the current US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj can decide on them personally, writes the newspaper. Questions regarding the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the future relationship between NATO, Russia and the USA are particularly sensitive.

According to the report, the Ukrainian side emphasized that it was not authorized to negotiate territorial concessions. According to the constitution, any transfer of territory would require a national referendum.

Further details not yet public

According to the Financial Times, it is also striking how much the new draft differs from previous versions. Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Foreign Minister and member of the Ukrainian delegation, told the newspaper: "We have developed a solid basis for rapprochement and some points on which we are willing to compromise."

One example of changes concerns the planned strength of the Ukrainian armed forces. Earlier drafts envisaged a reduction to 800,000 soldiers. However, the USA has now agreed to completely remove a fixed upper limit of around 600,000 soldiers.

The discussion on possible impunity for war crimes has also been adjusted. The original proposal had been revised so that it "takes into account the complaints of those who suffered in the war", Kyslytsya continued.

Further details of the 19-point paper have not yet been made public. The draft is now to be presented to Trump and Selensky for final political evaluation.