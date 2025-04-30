President Donald Trump wants to exploit raw materials in Ukraine in return for support from the USA. There was a dispute over an agreement for months. Now both sides have signed a deal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a long struggle, the USA and Ukraine have agreed on the establishment of a reconstruction fund for the country attacked by Russia.

The text of the agreement was not initially published.

According to reports, however, an investment fund for the joint exploitation of Ukrainian natural resources is planned, which is intended to generate funds for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

This will give the USA privileged access to Ukrainian resources - including rare earth metals, which are important for high technology. Show more

After a long struggle, the USA and Ukraine have agreed to set up a reconstruction fund for the country attacked by Russia. A corresponding economic agreement was confirmed by the governments of both countries.

The agreement is a clear signal to the Russian leadership that the government of US President Donald Trump is committed to a long-term peace process centered on "a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine", US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday (local time).

Thanks to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump’s tireless efforts to secure a lasting peace, I am glad to announce the signing of today’s historic economic partnership agreement between the United States and Ukraine establishing the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund to help… pic.twitter.com/N1jPa35DYh — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 30, 2025

The text of the agreement was not initially published. According to reports, however, it provides for an investment fund for the joint exploitation of Ukrainian natural resources, which is intended to generate funds for the reconstruction of the war-torn country. This would give the USA privileged access to Ukrainian resources - including rare earth metals, which are important for high technology.

Trump sees profits as compensation for US military aid

US President Trump had put Ukraine under massive pressure on the issue. He saw potential profits from the extraction of raw materials as compensation for financial and military support from the USA. At the same time, he wants to reach a peace agreement with Russia as quickly as possible.

Negotiations on the agreement have been ongoing since February. However, they were on the verge of collapse following a scandal between Trump, his Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj in the White House. In the end, both countries were able to agree on a new attempt. In mid-April, Kiev and Washington signed a declaration of intent to conclude the raw materials agreement.

Schmyhal: raw material deposits remain the property of Ukraine

The actual agreement still has to be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament before it comes into force. Ukraine will pay 50 percent of its revenues from licensing and sales proceeds for the raw materials into the fund, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal explained in advance. "Ukraine will retain control over its resources. This means that mineral resources, infrastructure and raw materials are not part of or a prerequisite for the fund or the agreement," he said in Kiev.

US President Donald Trump (left) and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyi during their recent conversation on the sidelines of the funeral service for Pope Francis at the Vatican. (April 26, 2025) Image: Keystone/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Selenskyj had proposed the agreement last fall in order to appeal to Trump's self-image as a businessman and to obtain security guarantees from the USA. According to all that is known, the hope for such guarantees was not fulfilled.

US contribution with arms deliveries?

Another controversial issue in the negotiations was whether Ukraine would have to repay military and financial aid from the USA with the help of raw material exploitation. According to the Ukrainian deputy head of government, Yulia Svyrydenko, this is not the case. However, the USA could also contribute to the fund with military aid, for example with anti-aircraft weapons, she wrote on Facebook.

On behalf of the Government of Ukraine, I signed the Agreement on the Establishment of a United States–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.



Together with the United States, we are creating the Fund that will attract global investment into our country. pic.twitter.com/8ryyAMqW83 — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) April 30, 2025

The US Treasury Department stated that the economic partnership would enable the US and Ukraine to "work and invest together to ensure that our combined assets, talents, and capabilities can accelerate Ukraine's economic recovery".