ARCHIVE - Residents drive past the rubble of destroyed buildings in Dahija, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Bilal Hussein/AP/dpa Keystone

The current ceasefire between the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and Israel is to be extended by 45 days, according to the US. This was announced by US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott on Platform X. Hezbollah did not comment initially. The ceasefire had been violated several times by both sides in recent weeks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pigott also announced a further round of talks between representatives of both sides under the mediation of the Ministry on June 2nd and 3rd. Prior to this, a military dialog between delegations from both countries was to take place at the Pentagon on 29 May.

The extension of the ceasefire was announced this Friday after a third round of talks between Israeli and Lebanese government representatives in Washington. A previous deadline would have expired on Sunday (May 17).

Ceasefire was fragile

Lebanon and Israel first agreed on a ceasefire in mid-April. However, the mutual shelling between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah continued on both sides. In Lebanon, there are still casualties every day. The Israeli military has also continued to deploy troops in southern Lebanon. Direct fighting with Hezbollah is still taking place there.

In southern Lebanon in particular, the Israeli military continues to attack from the air on a daily basis. Most recently, the Israeli air force again attacked a suburb of the capital Beirut, where it reportedly killed the commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit.

According to the original agreement, the Lebanese government is to prevent Hezbollah from carrying out attacks against Israeli targets from Lebanon with international assistance. Although Israel is to refrain from "offensive military operations" in Lebanon, it may defend itself against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks.

So far, around 2,900 people have been killed in Lebanon since the outbreak of the renewed war at the beginning of March. These include numerous women and almost 200 children.

Talks in Washington

Since mid-April, Lebanon and Israel have been holding direct talks at a political level for the first time in decades. They are being mediated by the USA in Washington. Israel is aiming for a long-term peace process with Lebanon. Above all, it also wants to achieve the permanent disarmament of Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran.

The Lebanese government, which is not an active party to the war, is initially insisting on de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire. The Lebanese government has repeatedly ruled out a normalization of relations under the current conditions. US President Donald Trump is also seeking a meeting at the highest level between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Lebanon has so far rejected this.

Hezbollah sees the talks with Israel as a capitulation. It is demanding a halt to Israel's attacks and the complete withdrawal of troops from southern Lebanon. It has never agreed to the currently agreed ceasefire itself.