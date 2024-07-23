The Sudanese opponents in the conflict are to meet in Switzerland for peace talks. This was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Keystone (Archivbild)

The parties to the conflict in Sudan are to meet for peace talks in Switzerland in mid-August. The USA hopes to put an end to the bloody conflict.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA has invited the parties to the conflict in Sudan to peace talks in Switzerland in mid-August.

The aim is to end the conflict, explained US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

or more than a year, a bloody power struggle has been raging in Sudan between de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Show more

The Sudanese army and its opponents from the Rapid Reaction Force (RSF) are to meet for peace talks in Switzerland in mid-August. This was announced by the USA on Tuesday evening. They had invited the parties to the conflict to the conference.

The aim is to end the conflict, explained US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "The United States has invited the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to participate in U.S.-mediated ceasefire talks that will begin in Switzerland on August 14," Blinken said in a statement.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs had not responded to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency by the evening. A bloody power struggle has been raging in Sudan for more than a year between de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. The conflict has caused almost ten million people to flee their homes. A famine is looming.

SDA