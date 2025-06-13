4.13 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of a "courageous decision" by US President Donald Trump following the US attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran. "Congratulations, President Trump," Netanyahu said in a video message. "Your courageous decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the mighty and righteous power of the United States will change history."

And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. pic.twitter.com/7lTWCZkgw7 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 22, 2025

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon wrote in a post on Platform X: "President Trump proved today that <never again> is not just a slogan, it's a policy."

Israel had "truly achieved amazing things" in the war against Iran, Netanyahu continued. "But in tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America was incomparable."

The United States had done "what no other country in the world could do". It will go down in history "that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons", the head of government continued. Trump's leadership marked "a historic turning point" and could lead to a future of prosperity and peace in the Middle East and elsewhere.

"President Trump and I often say: "Peace through strength." First comes strength, then comes peace," Netanyahu continued. "And tonight, President Trump and the United States have acted with great strength."