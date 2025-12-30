US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

According to him, the US destroyed a facility belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang in the port area - first known attack on Maduro territory signals harsh escalation.

Lea Oetiker

There was a large explosion, with no reported casualties.

The operation marks the first known US attack on Maduro territory and signals an escalation. Show more

According to President Donald Trump, the USA has attacked a suspected "drug transshipment site" in Venezuela. "There was a big explosion in the port area where the boats are loaded with drugs," Trump said on Monday (local time) before a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The president had already hinted at such an operation in an interview on US radio station 77 WABC on Friday. "I don't know if they've read it or seen it, they have a big facility where the ships come from," he said. "Two nights ago we took them out. So we hit them very hard." Trump did not give any further details, such as possible casualties or the means used.

CIA is said to have carried out the attack

As theNew York Timesreported on Tuesday night (local time), the attack was allegedly carried out by the US foreign intelligence service CIA. Citing informed sources, it was reported that a drone struck a port facility on the Venezuelan coast, which the US believes was used to store drugs. This would be the first known US attack inside the South American country.

According to the newspaper, the operation marks a new, more aggressive phase in the Trump administration's pressure campaign against Nicolás Maduro's regime. The attacked facility is said to have belonged to the criminal organization Tren de Aragua, which is closely associated with Venezuelan drug trafficking.

No fatalities reported

According to CNN, there were no deaths or injuries during the operation. Although the CIA was in charge of planning the operation, special units of the US Army provided crucial information during reconnaissance and target selection, the broadcaster continued.

Trump had publicly confirmed in October that he had authorized covert CIA operations in Venezuela. The now publicized strike thus supports earlier announcements by the president and shows that Washington is apparently expanding its covert strategy towards Caracas.