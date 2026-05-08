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Seriously ill USA demands release of Nobel Prize winner Mohammadi

SDA

8.5.2026 - 07:12

HANDOUT - Narges Mohammadi. Photo: Nooshin Jafari/Narges Mohammadi Foundation/AP/dpa/archived image
HANDOUT - Narges Mohammadi. Photo: Nooshin Jafari/Narges Mohammadi Foundation/AP/dpa/archived image
Keystone

The USA is calling on Iran to immediately release the seriously ill Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi from prison.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 07:12

08.05.2026, 07:43

The imprisoned 54-year-old must receive the necessary treatment, the world is watching, wrote Riley Barnes, the top official responsible for human rights at the US State Department, on Platform X. "She is now in critical condition and receiving woefully inadequate medical care," he added. On Wednesday, Mohammadi's supporters said she was "hovering between life and death".

"The Iranian regime has imprisoned Mohammadi for raising her voice - for speaking on behalf of the Iranian people and their hopes for a better life," Barnes continued.

The activist was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for her work against the oppression of women and the death penalty in Iran. She is imprisoned in the central prison of the city of Sandzhan in northwest Iran and is currently being treated in a hospital. According to people close to her, Mohammadi was transferred to an intensive care unit due to acute heart problems.

According to her lawyer, the human rights campaigner was again sentenced to several years in prison at the beginning of February - for alleged conspiracy and propaganda activities. She is also banned from leaving the country for two years.

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