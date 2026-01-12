Iran's regime under pressure USA deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East +++ Switzerland offers to mediate between USA and Iran
16.1.2026 - 04:21
People have been taking to the streets in Iran for weeks. The rulers react with brutal severity, hundreds of demonstrators are dead. The son of the last Shah calls for the fall of the regime. US President Trump now threatens the regime. The developments in the ticker.
- Demonstrations began in Iran on December 28, 2025.
- People took to the streets following the collapse of the Iranian rial, which now stands at over 1.4 million per US dollar.
- Iran's economy is groaning under the international sanctions that have been imposed due to its nuclear program, among other things.
- US President Trump warns Tehran against violence against the protesters.
- Iran threatens to retaliate if the USA intervenes.
- The mass protests continue despite the growing death toll and excessive threats from the security apparatus.
- More than 3400 people are said to have been killed so far.
4 a.m.
Reports: USA deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
According to media reports, the USA is increasing its military presence in the Middle East following US President Donald Trump's threats against Iran. The aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln" and accompanying ships are on their way from the South China Sea to the region, reported the "New York Times" and the portal "Axios", among others. The right-wing US broadcaster "NewsNation" had already reported this.
The aircraft carrier, powered by a nuclear reactor, normally transports several thousand soldiers and dozens of fighter planes and is accompanied by Navy destroyers. The "USS Abraham Lincoln" is scheduled to arrive in the Middle East in about a week. Additional weapons and defense equipment will also be brought there, reported the New York Times. Further combat aircraft could also follow. There was initially no official confirmation of the transfer from the Pentagon.
Since the beginning of the mass protests against the Islamic Republic's authoritarian system of rule at the end of December, Trump has already threatened Iran with US intervention on several occasions. The protests were triggered by a dramatic economic crisis, a very high inflation rate and great dissatisfaction with the leadership in Tehran, among other things. Iran's security apparatus brutally crushed the protests. Human rights activists speak of thousands of deaths.
-
Friday, January 16, 2026, 2:34 a.m.
US ambassador to the UN: "All options on the table"
The USA has once again threatened the Iranian government with military intervention due to the brutal suppression of the mass protests. US President Donald Trump is "a man of action, not of endless words as we see at the UN", said the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. "He made it clear that all options are on the table to end the slaughter."
Iran wants neither confrontation nor escalation, said Iran's deputy UN ambassador Gholamhossein Darzi. "But any act of aggression - direct or indirect - will be answered firmly, proportionately and lawfully. This is not a threat, but a statement of legal reality."
Since the mass protests against the Islamic Republic's authoritarian system of rule began just over two weeks ago, US President Trump has threatened Iran with US intervention on several occasions. The protests were triggered by a dramatic economic crisis, a very high inflation rate and great dissatisfaction with the leadership in Tehran, among other things. Iran's security apparatus brutally crushed the protests, with reports of thousands of deaths.
The Security Council meeting was scheduled at the request of the USA. The body is one of the most important organs of the United Nations. Its task is to maintain international peace and security.
-
9.01 p.m.
White House: 800 executions in Iran canceled
According to the White House, 800 executions in Iran have been canceled due to US pressure. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt did not specify the source of this information, which President Donald Trump had received. Trump had already said the previous day that he had received assurances "from very important sources on the other side" that killings in Iran would stop. According to reports, Iranian security forces killed several thousand people during the crackdown on the protests.
The canceled 800 executions had been scheduled for Wednesday, Leavitt said. Trump is continuing to monitor the situation and is keeping all options open. He had warned the state leadership in Tehran against executing participants in the recent mass protests - and had not ruled out military intervention. On Wednesday, a closure of Iranian airspace triggered speculation about a possible US airstrike. "Only President Trump knows what he will do" - and a very small group of advisors are familiar with his approaches, Leavitt said on Thursday.
The website "Axios" reported that Trump is delaying a decision on a possible attack on Iran while the White House discusses it with allies and others. "Axios" also reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had asked Trump to give the country more time to prepare for a possible Iranian retaliatory strike. The New York Times also wrote that Netanyahu had asked for a postponement of a US attack. Leavitt only confirmed a conversation between Netanyahu and Trump, but did not want to comment on the content.
-
7.14 pm
Switzerland offers to mediate between the USA and Iran
Switzerland wants to mediate in the tensions between the USA and Iran. The head of the International Security Division at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Lüchinger, has spoken to the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, on the phone, as confirmed by the office. "During this conversation, Gabriel Lüchinger offered Switzerland's good offices to help de-escalate the current situation," it said.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with US intervention since the start of the mass protests against the Islamic Republic's authoritarian system of rule a good two weeks ago.
Switzerland represents the interests of the USA in Iran because the USA has not had a diplomatic representation there since 1980. Among other things, it maintains a so-called interests section in Tehran, which provides consular protection for US citizens.
-
5.31 p.m.
New US sanctions against Iranian politicians and companies
The US government is responding to the brutal crackdown on protests in Iran with a new wave of sanctions against politicians and companies. Among those affected this time is the Secretary General of the National Security Council, Ali Larijani. He was one of the first high-ranking politicians to call for a violent crackdown on the demonstrations, according to the statement.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the sanctions are also aimed at drying up the rulers in Tehran financially. The aim is to target hidden banking networks through which income from the oil business flows. The new action is aimed at 18 individuals and companies against whom the US government has made such accusations. Iran has been subject to various sanctions for years.
-
11.15 a.m.
USA sends aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf
The Pentagon has ordered the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its escort group from the South China Sea towards the Middle East, reports the right-wing US broadcaster "NewsNation". It will reportedly take two days for the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to arrive in the region.
Lincoln CSG position as of 2 days ago in the South China Sea. pic.twitter.com/QawpjqNbrD— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 14, 2026
It is also reported that the US embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have asked Americans to stay away from military installations. Air traffic is slow to resume after the recent airspace closure.
Semi-regular air traffic has return to the airspace over Iran following last night’s Notice-to-Airmen (NOTAM) issued due to concerns of military strikes by United States, with all domestic and several international airlines already back to using Iranian Airspace, though a number… pic.twitter.com/2c5NhaTdtM— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 15, 2026
-
8.25 a.m.
"Everything turned into a war zone"
Iranians have told the AP news agency about the violence in the wake of the ongoing protests in the country. "We are very scared because of these sounds of gunfire and the protests," said a mother of two while shopping for fruit and vegetables.
She did not want to give her name for fear of reprisals. "We heard that many were killed and many were injured. Now peace has returned, but the schools are closed and I am afraid to send my children back to school."
This huge protest is in support of Iran's Islamic ruler Khamenei in Kargil— Kapadia CP (@Ckant72) January 15, 2026
These radicals are going against the Iranians people only because of Majhab.. Iranians believe themselves Persian and not Muslims.#FreeIranpic.twitter.com/aspjPgdoPM
Ahmadresa Tawakoli, 36, told the AP that he witnessed a demonstration in Tehran and was shocked by the use of firearms by security forces.
"People went out to protest and express their opinions, but it quickly turned into a war zone," Tawakoli said. "The people have no weapons. Only the security forces are armed."
“They might cut the internet. I love you all.”— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 14, 2026
This was #Setayesh_Shafiei’s last message on Telegram. Then she took to the streets in Iran. She was killed by security forces. Only 20!years old. Brave and full of hope.
The regime will continue slaughtering unarmed people. pic.twitter.com/oq7vYTnp8T
The demonstrations began on December 28 following the collapse of the Iranian rial, which now stands at over 1.4 million per US dollar. Iran's economy is groaning under the international sanctions that have been imposed over its nuclear program, among other things. The protests intensified and increasingly challenged the theocracy in Iran directly.
Tehran, Iran — crowds protest the ruling regime.— Fared Al Mahlool | فريد المحلول (@faredalmahlool.bsky.social) 12. Januar 2026 um 21:31
[image or embed]
According to activists, thousands of people have been killed in the crackdown on mass protests in Iran in recent weeks, most of them demonstrators. More than 18,000 others have been arrested, according to the US-based group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).
-
8 a.m.
Seventh day without internet
The Internet in Iran has been blocked for the seventh day in a row due to the nationwide mass protests. The organization Netblocks, which specializes in blocking the internet, reported on the platform X that the internet block has now lasted longer than 156 hours.
At the same time, the information vacuum has led to an increase in pro-regime accounts and AI fakes, according to Netblocks.
The Iranian security apparatus has completely shut down the internet for the population. Exceptions apply, for example, to security forces or selected state media. People are reportedly bypassing the blackout via Starlink satellite internet - provided they were able to illegally import the necessary terminals.
According to observers, the leadership is pursuing two main goals with the blockade. Firstly, to make it more difficult for demonstrators to organize protests. The second is to suppress the publication of reports, photos and videos about the unrest and reprisals.
-
7.44 a.m.
Iran postpones execution of Erfan Soltani
In Iran, the planned execution of a young protester has been postponed at short notice. The 26-year-old shopkeeper Erfan Soltani remains in custody, but is not to be executed for the time being.
-
4.10 a.m.
Iran's Foreign Minister: No executions planned
According to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran is not planning any executions as a result of the mass protests. There is no plan at all to hang people, Araghchi said in an interview with the US channel Fox News. In the Islamic Republic of Iran, death sentences are usually carried out by hanging.
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi blamed Israel and foreign “terrorist elements” for unrest inside the country and rejected reports that Iranian security forces carried out mass killings of protesters, during a contentious interview with Fox News host Brett Baier.— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) January 14, 2026
Araghchi…
US President Donald Trump had previously threatened Iran with a firm response if arrested protesters were executed. "We will respond very strongly," he told CBS News on Tuesday. Trump did not give any further details on what steps the US government was considering. On Wednesday, he then stated that the US had received information that there were no plans for executions in Iran. "We have been told that the killings in Iran have stopped," said the Republican in the White House. He hoped it was true, Trump emphasized.
Since the protests against the Islamic Republic's authoritarian system of rule began just over two weeks ago, Trump has also threatened Iran several times with US intervention if demonstrators are killed.
-
4 o'clock
Iran renews accusation of alleged foreign interference
In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi renewed his accusation that foreign "terrorist elements" were responsible for the escalation of the protests. He also accused Trump of deliberately killing people in order to drag him into the conflict. Araghchi spoke of an alleged Israeli plan. He did not provide any evidence for this claim in the broadcast.
In fact, the mass protests in Iran were triggered by a dramatic economic crisis, a very high inflation rate and great dissatisfaction with the leadership in Tehran. Iran's security apparatus brutally crushed the mass protests.
Araghchi went on to say that there were hundreds of fatalities. Exact figures would be published soon. This is contradicted by information from activists. According to the Oslo-based human rights organization Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO), at least 3428 protesters have been killed since the end of December. The group also pointed out that the actual number of victims could be significantly higher. Thousands of demonstrators are said to have been arrested.
-
2.33 a.m.
Iran temporarily closes its airspace
Iran ordered the closure of its airspace early Thursday morning. The Iranian government gave no further explanation for the decision. The order was issued against the backdrop of heightened tensions due to the nationwide protests and the possibility of an American military attack in response.
According to a pilot's note, the closure was expected to last until 7.30 a.m. local time. According to the flight tracking website FlightRadar24.com, the closure of Iranian airspace was initially only planned for just over two hours.
-
1:43 a.m.
USA advises against traveling to military base in Qatar
In view of the tense situation in the region, the US embassy in Qatar is advising its staff and Americans in the emirate to refrain from unnecessary trips to the Al-Udeid military base. This is the largest US military base in the Middle East and would probably play a key role in a possible conflict with Iran. The US embassy stated that the staffing situation at the diplomatic mission currently remains unchanged and that consular services will also continue to be offered.
Qatar: Given ongoing regional tensions, the U.S. Embassy in Doha has advised its personnel to exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to Al Udeid Airbase. We recommend U.S. citizens in Qatar do the same. The U.S. Mission to Qatar continues to monitor the… pic.twitter.com/wGXYW8uF0G— TravelGov (@TravelGov) January 14, 2026
The situation in the Middle East is extremely tense as a result of the mass protests in Iran and their brutal suppression. There are fears that the USA or Israel could launch air strikes against Iran.
Following Israeli and US attacks against its nuclear program last year, Iran also attacked the Al-Udeid military base in Qatar. According to reports, around 10,000 US soldiers and civilian personnel are normally stationed there. Al-Udeid is also the command center of the US military in the region.
The US embassy in Kuwait also called on employees and soldiers to be particularly careful. All non-essential personnel are temporarily prohibited from entering four military bases in the country.
-
Thursday, January 15, 2026, 1.26 am
Great Britain advises citizens against traveling to Israel
In view of the tense situation in the region, the UK is warning its citizens against unnecessary travel to Israel. Probably in view of the tense situation in Iran, the Foreign Office stated that an escalation of the situation in the region could make travel impossible and have other unforeseen consequences. A complete travel warning, the ministry's highest warning level, remains in place for parts of Israel and the Palestinian territories.
#Palestine FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to Israel and continues to advise against all travel to parts of Israel and Palestine. https://t.co/8O3TciM2ej pic.twitter.com/OAQ5iHwbdT— FCDO Travel Advice (@FCDOtravelGovUK) January 14, 2026
The situation in the Middle East is extremely tense as a result of the mass protests in Iran and their brutal suppression. There are fears that the USA or Israel could launch air strikes against Iran.
-
18.19 hrs
Activists: More than 3400 demonstrators killed
According to activists, at least 3428 demonstrators have been killed in Iran since the outbreak of protests at the end of December. The human rights organization Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO), based in Oslo, also pointed out that the actual number of deaths could be significantly higher.
-
11.29 a.m.
Flag torn down at Iranian embassy in Berlin
According to police reports, two men tore down the flag from a pole on the grounds of the Iranian embassy in Berlin on Tuesday evening. They then tried to hang up two of the country's historic flags, but failed, a police spokesman said.
According to the police, the men, aged 28 and 33, left the site when security used pepper spray. The two were then provisionally arrested on the sidewalk.
-
11.17 a.m.
Iran reports arrest of protest leaders in province
The Iranian security apparatus has reported the arrest of suspected protest leaders in the west of the country.
Some of those "mainly responsible for the insecurity" in the provinces of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari have been arrested by the Revolutionary Guards' secret service, state radio reported.
-
8.46 am
Trump threatens in vain - Iran wants to execute protesters
"If they do this, we will act very decisively," said US President Donald Trump on Tuesday with regard to possible executions of protesters in Iran. The warning seems to have missed its mark: He is planning such executions, the country's chief justice, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Esche'i, said on Iranian state television, according to the AP news agency.
"If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly," said the head of the judiciary. He added: "If it's too late, two months, three months later, it won't have the same effect."
Earlier, the human rights organization Amnesty International warned that the first death sentence could be carried out as early as Wednesday.
-
5.04 a.m.
First charges against protesters - first execution feared
The Iranian judiciary has brought the first protest participants to trial. The human rights organization Amnesty International warned that the first death sentence could be carried out as early as today. "If they do that, we will act very decisively," said US President Donald Trump in an interview on Tuesday.
Among those who may be at risk of execution is protester Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old man from Alborz province. Reports indicate Iranian authorities might execute him as early as 14 January. 3/5 pic.twitter.com/1CbRBxAhau— Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) January 13, 2026
Meanwhile, the country's judiciary initiated the first charges against arrested protesters. They are also facing charges of "waging war against God" - an offense that can be punished with the death penalty under Islamic law in Iran. The country's judiciary has also handed down death sentences in previous waves of protests.
-
5.14 a.m.
Tehran residents report tense calm
Tense calm prevails in the Iranian capital Tehran, as residents reported on the telephone after calls abroad were possible again for the first time on Tuesday. The demonstrations have become increasingly smaller since Saturday, they said. Some protesters would have liked the United States to intervene after Trump's threats. "We hear that hundreds of victims - dead and injured - are being brought to hospitals every day. The situation is not good," said a young man on the phone.
The British Guardian reported, citing doctors in Tehran, that the gunshot wounds were mostly to the eyes. The security forces deliberately shoot at the head and eyes. According to human rights activists, this is a tactic that has already been used in previous protests, the newspaper continued. An ophthalmologist had documented more than 400 eye injuries caused by gunshots in one hospital alone. Many patients had to have their eyes removed.
-
4.30 a.m.
Middle East advises against US attack for the time being
According to information from US broadcaster NBC News, Israeli and Arab government representatives are said to have advised Trump's government to refrain from an attack on Iran for the time being. They are of the opinion that the leadership in Tehran may not yet be sufficiently weakened to be overthrown by a US attack, the broadcaster reported. It cited a current and a former US official, a person familiar with Israel's thinking and two Arab government representatives.
Some would prefer to wait until the leadership in Tehran comes under even more pressure, it said. The situation in Iran is developing rapidly. The stability of the regime could quickly change in one direction or the other. The "Wall Street Journal" reported that Iran's Arab rivals had spoken out to the US government against an attack on Tehran.
Behind the scenes, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar had warned the White House that an attempt to overthrow the Iranian leadership would shake the oil markets and ultimately damage the US economy, Arab officials were quoted as saying. Above all, they feared repercussions in their own countries.
-
4.10 am
Trump calls on Iranians to revolt
US President Donald Trump has suspended all talks with the leadership in Tehran until further notice in view of the state violence against demonstrators in Iran. "Iranian patriots, keep protesting! Take over your institutions!", he wrote on his Truth Social platform. He had canceled all meetings with Iranian government representatives until the "senseless killing of protesters stops". "They will pay a heavy price," Trump wrote, announcing that help was on the way. What exactly he meant by this was initially unclear.
Meanwhile, some normality returned to Iran. However, security forces and police were still posted in central squares in the major cities, as residents reported on the phone. Some protesters had wished for the United States to intervene after Trump's threats. "People were hoping that something would happen." According to eyewitnesses, the greatest violence took place on the nights of last Thursday and Friday, when the city was under a state of emergency. From Saturday onwards, the demonstrations became increasingly smaller. There was a tense calm.
-
4 o'clock
Activists: More than 2500 dead in protests
According to activists, at least 2,500 people have died in Iran since the outbreak of protests at the end of December. This was reported by the human rights organization Hengaw, based in Norway, which pointed out that its verification team was working daily to document deaths in the context of the mass protests.
Hengaw confirms that more than 2,500 people have been killed across Iran during the recent protests.— Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) January 13, 2026
Hengaw’s verification team is working daily to confirm identities and publish the names of those killed.
To date, the identities of 80 victims have been fully verified,… pic.twitter.com/IcYyUAdWr0
On Tuesday, Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO), which is also registered in Norway, put the number of demonstrators killed at at least 734. However, the organization also warned that the actual death toll could be significantly higher, even in the thousands. "Due to the complete shutdown of the internet since Thursday evening and the massive restrictions on access to information, independent verification of these figures is currently extremely difficult," the report said.
-
2.32am
Trump again threatens Iran with tough US intervention
US President Donald Trump has threatened the Iranian government with decisive intervention by the United States if Tehran executes arrested demonstrators. "We will respond very harshly," the Republican told the TV station CBS News in Detroit. "If they do that, we will act very decisively." In response to questions from the presenter, Trump did not give any more specific details about what steps the US government is considering. "The goal is to win. I like to win. And we win," Trump continued.
FULL INTERVIEW: At a Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan, President Trump exclusively spoke with @TonyDokoupil about the unrest in Iran, the economy and Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Trump brushed off a question about political retribution and said, "I can’t help what it looks like." pic.twitter.com/iVkZq9pxuU— CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) January 13, 2026
A few hours earlier, Trump had already pledged his support to the demonstrators in Iran in the face of the ongoing mass protests. Since the protests against the Islamic Republic's authoritarian system of rule began just over two weeks ago, Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with US intervention if demonstrators are killed.
In the CBS interview, Trump said that there were various figures on the number of demonstrators killed in the crackdown on the protests. "But it looks like it could be a pretty substantial number. And that's going to mean a lot of problems for them," he said, referring to the leadership in Tehran.
-
Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 0:03 a.m.
Musk's Starlink satellite internet free of charge in Iran
In the face of internet blockades in Iran, Elon Musk's space company SpaceX has made its satellite service free of charge for the country. Corresponding information from activists was confirmed to the financial service Bloomberg by SpaceX circles. SpaceX did not initially provide any official details. In view of the nationwide protests, the Iranian government has been imposing far-reaching internet blocks for days.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is now offering free Starlink satellite service in Iran amid deadly protests and a days-long internet blackout. https://t.co/EMDuHsLRdH— Bloomberg (@business) January 13, 2026
Special antennas and receivers are required to use Starlink. They are banned in Iran, but are still smuggled into the country. According to earlier estimates, there could be around 20,000 of the terminals in the country. The Holistic Resilience group, which aims to provide Internet access in Iran, now estimates that there are even more than 50,000 devices, as its head Ahmad Ahmadian told Bloomberg. The compact terminals communicate directly with Starlink satellites, which makes them less dependent on government measures. However, according to media reports, Iranian authorities have already succeeded in partially disrupting Starlink reception.
Starlink systems are also used by the Ukrainian army. They were particularly important at the beginning of the war after the Russian attackers destroyed conventional telecommunications infrastructure. Starlink initially provided the devices itself, but now has a contract with the Pentagon to supply the Ukraine. Until then, Musk was able to determine the use of Starlink. The tech billionaire told his biographer Walter Isaacson that he had refused to unlock the Starlink supply near the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula at Ukraine's request, thereby preventing an attack on Russian troops.
-
21.09
Iranians take to the streets in Zurich and Bern against the regime
People took to the streets in Bern and Zurich on Tuesday in protest against the Iranian regime. Several hundred people took part in a rally in Zurich, while in Bern the police intervened in front of the Iranian embassy.
In Zurich, several hundred people gathered on Europaplatz near the main railway station on Tuesday evening, as a Keystone-SDA photographer observed. The authorized rally, which was organized by Free Iran Switzerland, remained peaceful. The group is campaigning for an end to the Islamic Republic, as it writes on its website.
The demonstrators clearly showed what they believe needs to change in Iran. Several pictures of religious leader Ali Khamenei were burned. Many flags from the time of the Shah, who was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979, were also on display.
A demonstration in Bern remained less peaceful. The police used irritants in the afternoon. The atmosphere was "heated", wrote the Bern cantonal police in a statement on Tuesday evening.
The participants in the unauthorized demonstration at the Iranian embassy had initially not complied with the request to open the road to traffic immediately. According to the police, the use of the irritant was to ensure safety. According to the statement, there was also a "medical incident". An ambulance team attended to the person concerned.
Prior to the police operation, three men had entered the embassy premises without authorization. One of them was stopped by the police, checked and taken to a police station. The other two men have not yet been stopped, according to the statement.
-
8.29 p.m.
Ex-emperor to military: join the protest
Iran's ex-emperor Farah Pahlavi, the wife of the Persian Shah who was overthrown in 1979, has called on the armed forces in Iran to join the protesters "at this critical moment in Iranian history". "Remember that the survival of a government and the preservation of achievements never justify shedding the blood of your compatriots," wrote the Paris-based ex-emperor on Platform X.
"Join your brothers and sisters before it is too late and do not link your fate to that of the murderers," wrote the 87-year-old. "The free Iran of tomorrow also belongs to your children. Do not destroy your future and that of your families by shedding the blood of your compatriots."
It is unlikely that the Islamic Republic's security forces will heed the former monarch's call, as the former monarchy is still hated by the state apparatus.
-
7.21 p.m.
Report: More than 700 protesters killed in Iran
According to human rights activists, more than 700 demonstrators have been killed in the nationwide protests against the authoritarian regime in Iran. The Oslo-based human rights organization Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) put the death toll since the outbreak of the protests at the end of December at at least 734.
However, the organization also warned that the actual death toll could be significantly higher, even in the thousands. "Due to the complete shutdown of the internet since Thursday evening and the massive restrictions on access to information, independent verification of these figures is currently extremely difficult," the report said.
The Iranian state defended the violent crackdown by claiming that the participants in the unrest were "terrorists" or "rioters". Dozens of security forces were killed, according to reports by the state broadcaster.
None of the information can currently be independently verified. On Tuesday, residents were able to make international phone calls again for the first time. The Internet remained blocked. Residents of the capital Tehran reported terrible nights overshadowed by violence.
-
6.06 p.m.
Images on the net point to escalating state violence
Despite the internet blockade, worrying images are leaking out of Iran, which is largely cut off from the outside world. Activists and opposition members are sharing videos showing body bags lined up on the ground with dead bodies inside.
These are said to be demonstrators killed during the protests. The videos could not be independently verified at first, but many are concerned that the violence against the protesters may have reached a particularly high level of brutality.
Four days ago, a Persian-language fact-checking team based in Canada analyzed a video from a suburb of the Iranian capital Tehran showing injured people covered in blood on the floor of a building. The "Fatnameh" portal came to the conclusion that the footage is genuine - partly because it had not previously circulated on the internet and corresponds with details of current events in Iran.
-
3.40 pm
Von der Leyen brings further sanctions into play
In view of the situation in Iran, the EU is planning further measures against those "responsible for the repression".
In close cooperation with the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, further sanctions will be proposed quickly, wrote EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on social networks. "We stand with the people of Iran who are courageously demonstrating for their freedom."
The German also wrote that the rising number of victims in Iran was alarming. "I strongly condemn the excessive use of violence and the ongoing restriction of freedom."
According to the German Press Agency (dpa), the initial focus is likely to be on punitive measures against those responsible for the violence against demonstrators - possibly also against ministers. EU entry bans and asset freezes could be issued against them.
-
07.31 am
Report: Mobile phone users in Iran can call abroad again
According to eyewitnesses, the cut mobile phone connections in Iran have apparently been partially restored. Users were able to use their cell phones to make international calls again on Tuesday, the AP news agency reported.
According to the report, people in Tehran were able to call the AP office in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. However, the journalists were unable to call these numbers back. Text messages could apparently not be sent, and the internet in Iran was also still switched off.
Internet and telephone connections were cut amid nationwide protests against the leadership in Tehran. Observers abroad fear that Iran is using the blockade to brutally crush the protests - as it has done in previous waves of protests. According to activists, around 650 people have been killed in the demonstrations, which have been going on for more than two weeks.
-
4.15 am
Can the protests be maintained?
According to analysts, it is unclear how long the demonstrators will remain on Iran's streets. The internet ban makes it difficult for the demonstrators to assess how far-reaching the protests have become, explained Vali Nasr, advisor to the US State Department under former US President Barack Obama. The protests are "genuine outbursts of popular anger. Without leadership, direction and organization, such movements - not just in Iran, but worldwide - find it difficult to sustain themselves," said Nasr.
-
4.05am
Pro-government demonstrators take to the streets
Protesters loyal to the government took to the streets in large numbers on Monday to show their support for the theocracy - a show of force after days of protests that had directly challenged the rule of 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian state television broadcast chants of "Death to America!" and "Death to Israel!" from the crowd. Images of similar rallies across the country were also shown to signal that the protests were over.
In Tehran, an eyewitness told the AP news agency that the streets were empty for sunset prayers and deserted for night prayers at the latest. This is partly due to the fear of repressive measures. A text message, allegedly from the intelligence branch of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, explicitly warned against taking part in demonstrations.
-
4 o'clock
Activists: Around 650 now dead in protests in Iran
According to activists, the death toll in the nationwide protests in Iran has now risen to at least 646. It is feared that the death toll will continue to rise, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. The organization relies on a network of activists within Iran that verifies all reported deaths.
The Iranian leadership has not yet provided any official casualty figures for the anti-government demonstrations. HRANA's figures could not be verified independently, as the internet was switched off in Iran and telephone connections were interrupted. However, HRANA has provided reliable and ultimately accurate figures for previous protests.
Observers abroad fear that Iran is using the internet blackout to brutally suppress the protests - as it has done in previous waves of protests.
-
Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 2:43 a.m.
Shah's son Pahlavi urges USA to intervene
Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah who was overthrown in 1979, is calling for the USA to intervene soon in view of the mass protests in Iran. "Measures must be taken," said Pahlavi in an interview with the US broadcaster CBS News. "The best way to ensure that fewer people are killed in Iran is to intervene early so that this regime finally collapses and all the problems we are facing come to an end," he said.
FULL INTERVIEW: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi speaks with @NorahODonnell about the deadly anti-government protests gripping Iran and President Trump leaving a possible U.S. military intervention on the table. pic.twitter.com/y7I7LR1Imf— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2026
Pahlavi said he had communicated with US President Donald Trump's administration but did not give details. Trump had previously said that the US was taking the situation in Iran very seriously. "The military is looking at it, and we are looking at some very drastic options. We will make a decision," he said, adding that he was getting hourly reports on developments in the country.
Pahlavi told CBS News that the Islamic Republic's leadership in Tehran was trying to "trick" the world by pretending to be ready to negotiate a way out of the unrest. The decisive turning point would be "if this regime realized that it can no longer rely on a continued campaign of repression without the world responding," Pahlavi said.
When asked whether he was urging Trump to initiate regime change, he replied that Trump was in solidarity with the people of Iran, which meant that Trump ultimately supported their demands. "And their demand is that this regime must disappear," Pahlavi added. Pahlavi, who was once appointed crown prince by his authoritarian father, the Shah of Persia, has been living in exile in the US for decades.
-
23:52
German Foreign Minister calls for tougher sanctions
Following a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called for tougher measures against the leadership in Tehran. Iran is seen as an "unjust regime" without popular legitimacy that uses means against its own people "that violate all rules of humanity", said Wadephul. He announced that the German government would attempt to extend sanctions to the Iranian leadership. This would include a listing in the European Union's terror sanctions regime. This has not yet been possible because it requires unanimity in the EU. He called on the member states to re-examine the issue in light of the violent action against demonstrators.
The international community must also make it clear together that it stands in solidarity with the Iranian people, Wadephul continued. There was a common understanding on this with Rubio. Germany and the USA wanted to work towards the G7 states issuing a joint declaration.
In response to a question about possible military intervention by the USA, Wadephul referred to the responsibility of the American government and US President Donald Trump for such decisions. It was the task of the US government to communicate whether and when concrete measures would be taken.
-
11.06 pm
Trump announces punitive tariffs against all of Iran's trading partners
Update 11.25 p.m.: US tariffs of 25 percent are to apply to all countries doing business with Iran. This was announced by President Donald Trump on the online platform Truth Social. In the short post, it was not initially clear what exactly the phrase "doing business with Iran" covers. The most important trading partners of the Islamic Republic, which is subject to far-reaching sanctions by the USA and the EU, include India, China and Turkey.
This is not the first time that the US President has resorted to such "indirect" tariffs. During the war in Ukraine, Trump had already imposed tariffs of up to 50% on goods from India in connection with the country's purchases of Russian oil. Meanwhile, additional tariffs against China could reignite the trade conflict between Beijing and Washington after a period of relative calm.
It also remained unclear on what legal basis the tariffs against Iran's trading partners would be imposed. So far, Trump has largely relied on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the US Supreme Court is currently examining whether the use of the law was lawful. The judges made a rather skeptical impression at a hearing on the dispute.
-
10.43 pm
Spokeswoman: Trump continues to consider air strikes in Iran
According to the White House, US President Donald Trump is still considering a possible military intervention in Iran to stop the violent crackdown on mass protests by the security forces there. Air strikes are "one of the many, many options" on the table for Trump, said his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. At the same time, however, she also emphasized that "diplomacy is always the first option for the president". According to Leavitt, Iranian representatives in contacts with the US special envoy Steve Witkoff take "a completely different tone" than in their public statements. Trump is interested in "exploring" these messages from the Iranian side, which are sent in private, she added. The spokeswoman was not more specific.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had previously said that his government was prepared for war. However, he added that Tehran was also "ready for negotiations". However, these negotiations would have to be "fair, with equal rights and based on mutual respect".
On Sunday, Trump had threatened that the US military would consider "very drastic options" for action against Iran. He spoke to journalists on board the presidential aircraft Air Force One when asked whether the leadership in Tehran had crossed the red line he had previously mentioned - the killing of demonstrators. "It looks like they're starting to do that," he said. Then on Monday, Leavitt said Trump didn't want to see "people being killed on the streets of Tehran, and unfortunately that's something we're seeing now."
-
10:08 p.m.
Iran summons ambassadors from European countries
Iran has summoned ambassadors from Germany, France and Great Britain to the Foreign Ministry after European heads of government expressed their solidarity with the anti-government protests. According to a statement from the state broadcaster, videos of the unrest were shown at the meeting. The "violent acts" had exceeded the limits of peaceful demonstrations. The German Foreign Office reported that the German ambassador had been summoned.
The Foreign Ministry in Paris also confirmed the summoning of the French ambassador. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had discussed the current developments in the country with the European ambassadors. The European ambassadors had emphatically expressed their concern, it was said in Paris.
There was no explicit confirmation of the appointment from London. Government circles merely stated that the ambassador had attended a planned appointment at the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper had previously praised the courage of the demonstrators in particular. The right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly are fundamental rights, said Cooper. She added: "The exercise of these rights should never be met with the threat of violence or repression."
Tehran demanded that the statements of solidarity be withdrawn. The summoning of an ambassador is considered a harsh diplomatic measure.
-
9.30 p.m.
Apparently more than 600 protesters killed in Iran
According to human rights activists, almost 650 demonstrators have been killed in the nationwide protests against the authoritarian government in Iran. The Oslo-based human rights organization Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) put the death toll since the outbreak of the protests at the end of December at at least 648.
"At the same time, unconfirmed reports indicate that at least several hundred people, and according to some estimates even more than 6,000, may have been killed," the organization wrote on Platform X. Some estimates put the number of arrests at more than 10,000, it added.
Iranian state media and activists have also reported in recent days that dozens of security forces have been killed in the unrest. None of the information can be independently verified at this time.
Sixteen days into the new wave of anti-government nationwide protests in Iran, at least 648 protesters, including nine children under the age of 18, have been killed, and thousands injured.— Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) (@IHRights) January 12, 2026
At the same time, unverified reports indicate that at least several hundred people, and… pic.twitter.com/1qWNGHEp06
-
5:35 a.m.
Trump: "Iran has called, they want to negotiate"
In view of the mass protests in Iran against the authoritarian state leadership, US President Donald Trump is increasing the pressure on the Islamic Republic. "Iran wants to negotiate," he told journalists on board the government aircraft Air Force One. A meeting with Iranian representatives may be arranged, he said. In view of what is happening in Iran, however, the USA may have to act beforehand, Trump warned with regard to the ongoing protests. He did not specify what Iran would like to discuss with the USA.
"Iran has called, they want to negotiate," Trump said. They are tired of being beaten by the US, he said - probably with a view to the Israeli attacks on the Iranian nuclear program, in which the US military also participated last year. A journalist had initially asked Trump on the plane whether Iran might want to negotiate with the USA again about its controversial nuclear program. However, the reporter then asked in general terms whether Iran wanted to negotiate.
Trump is considering supporting the protesters in Iran with satellite internet. He wanted to speak on the phone on Sunday (local time) with tech billionaire Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX operates the Starlink service. Iran's state leadership has almost completely blocked internet access for the people, and telephone connections also appeared to have stopped working in some cases. This is intended to make communication between the demonstrators more difficult. It is also intended to suppress the publication of reports, photos and videos about the mass protests.
Prior to the attacks in Iran last year, Tehran's representatives had held indirect talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Iran's controversial nuclear program.
-
3.39 p.m.
"The streets are full of blood"
According to activists, the demonstrations in Iran have spread to 186 cities. 483 demonstrators have been killed, reported the US-based human rights network HRANA. A total of 544 people have been killed so far, including children and 47 security forces. Around 10,700 people have been arrested, it added. The organization's claims could not be independently verified.
The British broadcaster BBC quoted a source in Tehran on Sunday as saying: "The situation here is very, very bad". The security forces had fired live ammunition. "It's like a war zone, the streets are full of blood. They are taking the bodies away in trucks," he said. This information could not be verified at first either.
The Iranian government has not yet given an official total number of victims. HRANA's figures could not be verified independently because the Internet was switched off in Iran and telephone connections were interrupted. However, HRANA has provided reliable and ultimately accurate figures in previous protests. The organization relies on a network of activists within Iran.
-
3.28 pm
Trump considers help for protests with satellite internet
In view of the communications blockade in Iran, US President Donald Trump is considering supporting the mass protests in the country with satellite internet. When asked by a journalist whether he would make Starlink accessible in Iran, the Republican said they would talk about it and get the internet up and running again if possible. Trump later stated that he would call tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday evening (local time). His company SpaceX is the world's leading provider of satellite internet with its Starlink service.
Trump had previously repeatedly promised support to participants in the ongoing mass protests against the authoritarian leadership in the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The Iranian leadership has been blocking the internet in the country since Thursday, as well as telephone connections in some cases. This is generally intended to make communication between the demonstrators more difficult. In addition, the publication of reports, photos and videos about the mass protests is to be suppressed. A connection to the outside world would be possible via the Starlink satellite system, provided the necessary terminals are available.
The US President also told journalists on board the Air Force One government aircraft that the United States was taking the situation in Iran very seriously. "The military is looking at it, and we are looking at some very drastic options. We will make a decision." Trump stated that he was receiving hourly reports on developments in Iran.
Several US media outlets had previously reported, citing US officials, that Trump was considering possible military strikes in Iran, but also measures that did not require direct military intervention. Trump and his national security team were considering cyberattacks and military strikes by the US or Israel, among other options, two people privy to the White House deliberations told the AP news agency.
Iran had threatened its arch-enemy Israel and the US with retaliatory strikes, for example on targets such as US military bases in the Middle East, in the event of a US attack in support of the nationwide protest movement. Asked about this, Trump now said: "If they do that, we will hit them harder than they've ever been hit before."
-
2 o'clock
Report: US government discusses options against Iran
According to the Wall Street Journal, a meeting with senior officials is planned for Tuesday. The meeting will discuss possible options, including strengthening anti-government online sources, the use of cyber weapons against Iranian military and civilian sites, as well as further sanctions against the country's leadership and military strikes. However, Trump is not expected to make a final decision at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Pahlavi also called on all Iranian embassies and consulates outside Iran to replace the "shameful flag of the Islamic Republic" with the old flag that was last used during the reign of his father Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi. His pro-Western monarchy was overthrown by an Islamic revolution in 1979. The Shah left the country with his family and died abroad.
The old flag was a green-white-red tricolor with a lion and the sun in the middle, a historical symbol of Persia. The Islamic Republic's flag, which is also green, white and red, has a red emblem in the middle that stylizes the Arabic word "Allah" (God). Along the transitions between green and white and between white and red is the phrase "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) in white Kufic script.
-
1.27 a.m.
Shah's son calls for regime overthrow
In a new message to the protest movement in Iran, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah who was overthrown in 1979, calls for the next phase of the uprising "to overthrow the Islamic Republic". In addition to the occupation of central streets in the cities, all institutions responsible for the propaganda of the state leadership and the interruption of communication are now "legitimate targets", he declared on the X platform. Due to the internet ban, however, it is unclear whether and to what extent people in Iran will even get to see his demands.
Beloved people of Iran, my courageous compatriots,— Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 11, 2026
Over the past two weeks—especially in the last four days—you have shaken the foundations of the illegitimate Islamic Republic through massive, nationwide demonstrations. Now, relying on your overwhelming response to the recent… https://t.co/o5uEd7KHsY
Pahlavi also called on all Iranian embassies and consulates outside Iran to replace the "shameful flag of the Islamic Republic" with the old flag that was last used during the reign of his father Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi. His pro-Western monarchy was overthrown by an Islamic revolution in 1979. The Shah left the country with his family and died abroad.
-
0.10 a.m.
New threats against demonstrators
Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf has accused the protest movement of wanting to create a basis for US military intervention. However, the "enemies" should know that the country's defenders would destroy them, he said according to a translation by the propaganda channel Press TV.
-
Monday, January 12, 2026, 0.01 a.m.
Guterres calls for an end to violence
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an end to state violence against the protesters. He was "shocked" by the reports of violence, he wrote on X and called for "maximum restraint" by the security forces. EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola encouraged the demonstrators to continue the protests. "To the brave girls, students, men and women on the streets: This is your time," she wrote on social media. She called on the state leadership to initiate a change of course.
Shocked by reports of violence & excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters resulting in deaths & injuries in recent days.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 11, 2026
The rights to freedom of expression, association & peaceful assembly must be fully respected & protected.
I urge the Iranian…
Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf previously accused the protest movement of wanting to create a basis for US military intervention. However, the "enemies" should know that the country's defenders would destroy them, he said according to a translation by the propaganda channel Press TV. US President Trump had repeatedly warned Tehran against killing demonstrators. According to US media, he is considering attacking Iran for suppressing the mass protests.