The USA imposes sanctions against Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel, his family members and various authorities. US President Donald Trump's administration is thus further increasing the pressure on Cuba's socialist government. Trump had recently repeatedly brought up the possibility of a "takeover" of the economically struggling Caribbean state. He wants to force economic and political change with a series of new sanctions and an oil blockade.

ARCHIVE - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel demonstrates at a rally against the killing of Cuban officers during the US operation in Venezuela, in which Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife were captured, outside the US Embassy in Havana on January 16, 2026. Photo: Ramon Espinosa/AP/dpa

According to the US Treasury Department, 66-year-old Díaz-Canel has been placed on a sanctions list, which means that assets can be frozen and the US can no longer have any business relationships with him. His wife Lis Cuesta Peraza and his stepson Manuel Anido Cuesta have also been sanctioned. Also affected by the measures are a son, Alejandro Castro, and a grandson of the 95-year-old ex-president Raúl Castro, Raúl Alejandro Castro. The ex-president is a powerful figure behind the scenes in the socialist Caribbean state.

Rubio accuses Cuba of supporting terrorism

The Ministry of Defence, the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution (CDR) and other organizations were also sanctioned. According to government critics, the CDRs, which exist in almost every neighborhood, act as an instrument for monitoring dissidents.

"For decades, Cuba has been the world capital of radical left-wing terrorism," wrote US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the X platform. The network that has enabled and financed Cuba's subversive operations in other countries is now being targeted. The US would no longer tolerate "radical Marxist regimes" in its hemisphere.

Relations between Washington and Havana have been tense for decades. Tensions have recently increased again under Trump.

Cuba rejects sanctions

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez criticized the sanctions. "This is the latest example of the US interventionist strategy of portraying Cuba as a threat to the national security of the United States," he wrote on X. Any threat to Cuban sovereignty would be met with greater unity and determination by the Cuban people.

Cuban President Díaz-Canel has led the government in Havana since 2018. During his time in office, Cuba has been plunged into one of the worst economic crises since the victory of the revolution in 1959, with constant power cuts and massive supply problems. In view of the latest threats from Washington, however, Díaz-Canel was combative. "Gentlemen imperialists: we are absolutely not afraid of you," he said.

Fidel Castro, who died in 2016, and his brother Raúl were the leaders of the revolution that overthrew the government of dictator Fulgencio Batista and established a socialist state model in Cuba. The US government recently published a lawsuit against Raúl Castro. He is accused of involvement in the shooting down of two aircraft belonging to an exiled Cuban organization by Cuba's air force in 1996, in which four people were killed.