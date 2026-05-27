The number of Patriot missiles in the USA has fallen sharply. (archive picture) Bild: sda

The stocks of cruise missiles and defensive missiles in the USA have shrunk considerably due to the Iran war. The US think tank CSIS sees this as a problem for a possible conflict with China for years to come.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA's stocks of three important weapons systems are severely depleted.

Tomahawk cruise missiles, Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles to defend against enemy missiles and drones are missing.

The military does not appear to be sufficiently equipped for a possible conflict with China in the future. Show more

The Iran war has decimated the US arsenal. In a recent analysis, the US think tank CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies) concludes that it would take at least three years to replenish stocks of three important weapons systems that were heavily used in the Iran war. In the USA, this assessment is fueling concerns that the military may not be sufficiently equipped for a possible conflict with China in the future.

This affects Tomahawk cruise missiles, which are used for attacks deep in enemy territory, as well as Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles to defend against enemy missiles and drones.

"The United States has enough munitions for every plausible scenario in the Iran war, but depleted stockpiles have created a vulnerability window for a potential conflict in the western Pacific," the CSIS report states. The time required to replenish the stockpile is a cause for great concern.

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China wants to put its military in a position by 2027 to take Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province, by force if necessary. Experts do not see this as a reliable time frame. However, China's head of state and party leader Xi Jinping warned US President Donald Trump at a meeting in Beijing in mid-May that the Taiwan issue was the most important topic in relations between China and the US and that inappropriate handling of it could lead to conflict.

The analysis takes into account the Republican Trump administration's historic budget proposal for a defense budget of 1.5 trillion dollars for 2027 - the equivalent of around 1.39 trillion euros. However, the problem is not money, but time, according to the think tank's analysis. Expanding production capacities and manufacturing complex systems takes time. The vulnerability window will last "several years" until stocks return to their previous level - and another few years until they are at the level that military planners would like.

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