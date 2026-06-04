According to the US State Department, Israel and Lebanon have agreed on a way to implement the ceasefire, which has so far been virtually ineffective. The ceasefire is dependent, among other things, on a complete cessation of attacks by the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia against Israel, according to a joint statement following talks between Israeli and Lebanese government representatives in the US capital Washington. The current conflict pits Israel against the Shiite militia. The Lebanese government itself is not a party to the war - and has only limited influence over Hezbollah.

Security zones planned

The joint declaration provides for the establishment of so-called pilot zones in Lebanon, in which only the regular Lebanese armed forces are to exercise control. Hezbollah is to withdraw from areas south of the Litani River - i.e. from the area close to the border with Israel. How these security zones are to be established is still unclear. "These steps will enable progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement," the statement said.

No details were initially given as to whether the new commitment to the ceasefire was a temporary extension. Previously, the ceasefire had been extended for a limited period of time.

The future of relations between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two governments themselves, it was said. Any attempt by "state or non-state actors" to "hold the future of Lebanon hostage" would be rejected. This appeared to be a clear reference to Iran, which supports Hezbollah. In the negotiations with the US on a framework agreement to end the Iran war, Tehran is also demanding an end to the Lebanon conflict. Hezbollah is not part of the Israeli-Lebanese talks.

War continued despite ceasefire

Israel and Hezbollah were already in open conflict as a result of the Gaza war. A ceasefire concluded in November 2024 was already extremely fragile at the time. Israel continued to attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and accused the Shia militia of rearming itself in violation of the ceasefire agreement. In the course of the war with Iran, which Israel and the USA had started at the end of February, Hezbollah also began firing rockets towards Israel again. This led to a renewed escalation.

A ceasefire was announced for the first time in mid-April as part of the talks between Israel and Lebanon. It has since been extended several times. In reality, however, the war between Israel and Hezbollah continued. Hezbollah continued to fire on Israel, just as Israel continued its sometimes massive attacks on Hezbollah positions, especially in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military also advanced further and further into the interior of Lebanon.

Historical talks

Lebanon and Israel do not maintain diplomatic relations and have never concluded a peace agreement. Since April, Israeli and Lebanese government representatives have been talking directly to each other at a political level for the first time since 1983. This is currently the fourth round of talks.