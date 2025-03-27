Washington is apparently gathering forces in the Indian Ocean for a major air strike. This fits in with statements that the US campaign against the Houthis in Yemen will continue for weeks. What does the USA want there?

The USA is reportedly gathering forces for a major air strike at the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean.

The background to this is the renewed US campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, which has been underway since March 15.

What is going on behind the scenes has become public thanks to the signals scandal. And what does the USA want to achieve officially?

The American armed forces are gathering aircraft in the Indian Ocean: As the "UK Defense Journal" (UKDJ) reports, the USA is concentrating bombers and other equipment at its Diego Garcia base.

At least five B-2 stealth bombers and seven C-17A Globemaster transport aircraft have been deployed to the small atoll, the report continues. The transports are believed to have been carrying ammunition and personnel for a larger attack.

In addition, at least 18 KC-135 tanker aircraft have been distributed to bases such as Guam, which could support a larger air campaign. "The presence of multiple B-2s, tankers and C-17 transport aircraft suggests that the US is positioning itself for a sustained military operation," writes UKDJ.

What does the US want?

This fits in with statements by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the escalation with the Houthis in Yemen is likely to continue for weeks. The new attacks began on March 15: The preparation for the attack caused a scandal because a journalist was inadvertently involved in the planning via signal chat.

Since then, the Pentagon has not been idle: At least three more airstrikes on targets in Yemen have become public.

Trump's escalation with the Houthis March 15: American airstrikes reportedly claim at least 53 victims in Yemen.

March 17: The US flies attacks on Yemen's capital Sanaa and the port city of Hudaida.

March 19: A US airstrike on Sanaa injures nine people.

March 20: Israel's air defenses intercept missiles from Yemen.

March 21: The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman is to remain in the Red Sea longer and is reinforced by the carrier Carl Vinson.

March 23: Israel intercepts a missile believed to have been fired from Yemen.

March 23: US aircraft bomb targets in Sanaa, Saada and Hudaida.

Map of Yemen: Hudaiuda is located west of Sanaa on the coast. Saada is around 170 kilometers north of the capital, but is not shown here. Google Earth

What does the USA want to achieve with this? Washington wants to officially enforce freedom of navigation. This is threatened by the Yemeni Houthis because the rebels are attacking merchant ships in the region - ostensibly out of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Since the end of the Second World War, the USA has enforced free shipping worldwide, which is also in the national interest economically. Today, however, the White House no longer wants to carry this burden alone - and sharply criticizes Europe for contributing too little.

USA partly responsible for the situation

This is also shown by the signal scandal: "I think we are making a mistake," complains Vice President JD Vance. "3 percent of American trade passes through the Suez Canal, 40 percent passes through the Europeans." In other words: Europe should ensure peace and quiet here itself - or pay.

But are the figures correct? "Fortune" is not sure what data Vance is referring to. Although 40 percent of European trade passes through the Red Sea, this is only business with Asia.

It is also not entirely fair that the USA is partly responsible for the delicate situation in the Middle East, says consultant Marko Papic: "It's like the act of a small-time crook: first burn down the grocery store, then hunt down the perpetrator and finally send the store owner the bill."

What Vance doesn't consider

Vance also thinks too short-sightedly: if shipping in the Red Sea came to a standstill, Europe would certainly be hit harder. But the economy is interconnected: If ships have to take the long route around the Horn of Africa, prices for shipping transportation will rise worldwide.

This also applies to energy prices: The USA is certainly hardly dependent on oil and gas from the Middle East, but a crisis in the Red Sea increases energy prices worldwide, which drives up production costs and also affects the US market.

Signal to Tehran? B-2 bomber before take-off. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

What happens now? The collection of troops on Diego Garcia makes you wonder. B-2 bombers normally attack strategic targets in heavily guarded airspace. They may also serve as a deterrent to Iran, which supports the Houthis.

Donad Trump has warned Tehran to stop sending weapons to Yemen. The 78-year-old threatened the Houthis themselves that they would be "totally wiped out". Europe is shocked after the signals scandal made the US administration's critical stance public. And at the same time, the Pentagon is apparently preparing a major attack in the Indian Ocean.

