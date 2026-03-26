Trump (right) and his Secretary of War Hegseth are trying to strike a balance between threats and diplomacy. Molly Riley/White House/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

According to insiders, the Pentagon is considering massive military action. President Donald Trump leaves an escalation open.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a report, the US military is preparing options for a major attack against Iran.

Bombing and possible ground operations are among the options being discussed.

Negotiations are taking place in parallel - but the positions between Washington and Tehran remain entrenched. Show more

In the war with Iran, the US government is apparently considering a drastic military escalation. As the news portal Axios reports, citing several sources familiar with the matter, the Pentagon is currently working on scenarios for a so-called "final strike".

Various options are being discussed. In addition to a large-scale bombing campaign, ground troops could also be part of a possible course of action. According to the report, the background to the considerations is the concern that diplomatic efforts will fail and the strategically central Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked.

However, a decision has not yet been made. According to the sources, President Donald Trump has not yet made up his mind. At the same time, government circles are signaling that Washington is prepared to take much tougher action if talks with Tehran fail.

Various options are being examined

According to the report, military options also include the control or blockade of important islands in the Persian Gulf, including Kharg, a central hub for Iranian oil exports. Scenarios in which critical infrastructure and strategic resources are targeted are also to be examined.

At the same time, diplomatic contacts are continuing. According to the Tasnim news agency, Iran has responded to a proposal from Washington. Tehran is demanding a complete end to hostilities and guarantees to prevent a new war.

At the same time, key points of contention remain unresolved. Demands for compensation and recognition of Iranian claims to the Strait of Hormuz are considered almost impossible to implement. There is also growing mistrust on the Iranian side that the USA could merely be using the talks to gain time for military preparations.