The US Navy is pressing ahead with the development of its new "doomsday" jet: the first fuselage of the future E-130J Phoenix II rolled out of the production hall in Georgia. The aircraft is intended to ensure communication with the nuclear forces even in crisis situations.

The USA has reached another milestone in the development of its new "doomsday aircraft". According to the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Lockheed Martin has completed the first fuselage for the future E-130J Phoenix II in Marietta (Georgia).

Just a few weeks after the official christening under the name "Phoenix II", the conversion from the C-130J Super Hercules to a highly specialized communications platform will begin. The aircraft is to replace the E-6B Mercury, which has been in service for decades.

Focus on nuclear command and control links

The task of the E-130J is highly sensitive: the aircraft is intended to ensure that the US President, the Department of Defense and Strategic Command can maintain contact with the nuclear forces even after a nuclear attack. The connection to submerged ballistic submarines is particularly important.

For this purpose, the jet is equipped with extensive radio and satellite systems. Two towed antennas up to eight kilometers long should be able to transmit messages even under water - including possible launch commands for nuclear missiles. The aircraft will also be protected against electromagnetic pulses and cyber attacks.

Next steps and criticism

According to the specialist portal The Aviationist, prime contractor Northrop Grumman will now integrate the mission systems. The company is being supported by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, Raytheon and other partners. The first fully equipped aircraft is due to be delivered in 2026, with operations scheduled to begin in the 2028 financial year.

However, the billion-euro project is not entirely uncontroversial. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned in the summer that there could be technical risks and possible bottlenecks in availability. The Navy counters this: The choice of the C-130J platform was the right one because of its worldwide operational capability and comparatively low operating costs.