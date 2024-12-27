5.21 p.m.

Following the plane crash in Kazakhstan, Russia has promised to investigate those suspected of being responsible, according to the Azerbaijani public prosecutor's office. The head of the Russian investigative committee has announced that "intensive measures" will be taken "to identify the guilty parties and hold them criminally responsible", the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office stated.

Moscow has also promised to carry out a "full, comprehensive and objective investigation" into the accident in addition to the investigation at the crash site in Kazakhstan, it added.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane with 67 passengers was on its way from Azerbaijan's capital Baku to Grozny in Russia on Wednesday, but then flew towards Aktau in Kazakhstan, where it crashed. 38 people lost their lives.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared that the plane had been hit "accidentally" over Russian territory and that Moscow now wanted to conceal the cause. Earlier, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had apologized for the incident in a telephone call with Aliyev and admitted that air defence systems had been active at the time of the crash - but he did not say that the passenger plane had been hit by a Russian missile.

According to information from Moscow, Grozny, where the plane was supposed to have landed, was attacked by Ukrainian drones on the day of the accident. This is why the Russian air defense was active. According to the USA, there are indications "that this aircraft was shot down by Russian air defense systems".