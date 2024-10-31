The pig had been in the same animal facility as the poultry infected with H5N1, the US Department of Agriculture announced. (theme picture) Image: Keystone/EPA/Sascha Steinbach

For the first time in the US, a pig has tested positive for the H5N1 avian flu virus. Health experts are concerned that increased spread would allow the virus to mutate in such a way that it could spread to humans.

The avian flu infection occurred four days after poultry in the same small livestock operation tested positive for the virus, the US Department of Agriculture said.

The infected animal and the four other pigs kept there had been euthanized to facilitate further testing and analysis. Two of these pigs have so far tested negative for H5N1, while the results of the other two are still pending, it said. The infected pig had not shown any symptoms.

"This farm is a non-commercial operation and the animals were not destined for the commercial food supply, the Ministry of Agriculture added. There were "no concerns about the safety of the national pork supply".

Other animals under observation

The farm was quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus. Other animals on the farm, including sheep and goats, are under observation.

Health experts have expressed fears about the growing number of mammals infected with bird flu. They worry that increased spread would allow the virus to mutate in such a way that it could spread to humans.

However, genetic samples from the infected poultry on the farm in Oregan "have not revealed any changes in the H5N1 virus that would indicate (....) that it is more transmissible to humans," the agriculture ministry said. Results of the genetic samples from the infected pig are still pending.

