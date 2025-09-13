Recovery of a damaged drone in Poland. (archive picture) Rafal Niedzielski/AP/dpa

Following the violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones, the USA has demonstratively strengthened its Nato allies. In New York, US Ambassador Dorothy Shea promised that Washington would defend "every inch of NATO territory".

Following Russian drone flights over Poland, US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea reaffirmed that the US will defend every inch of NATO territory.

She sharply criticized Russia for ignoring peace efforts and called for concrete steps towards negotiations with Ukraine.

Poland contradicted President Trump's claim that the violations could have been an accident and shot down drones with Nato allies for the first time. Show more

Following the violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones, the US ambassador to the United Nations has assured that America stands firmly by its Nato allies.

"Rest assured that we will defend every inch of NATO territory," said Dorothy Shea on Friday evening (local time) in New York at a special session of the UN Security Council on the subject. This "incident" was not helpful for the USA's latest efforts to mediate an end to the war.

Poland contradicts Trump

Shea thus expressed himself much more clearly than US President Donald Trump, who, unlike most NATO states, had been more evasive in his comments on the Russian drone flights. Poland, for example, explicitly contradicted Trump's assessment that the massive intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace was possibly due to a mistake.

Shea criticized the fact that Russia had intensified its bombing raids on Ukraine since the summit between Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska in mid-August. "These actions, now by violating the airspace of a US ally - whether intentionally or not - show a huge disregard for the serious efforts of the US to end this conflict."

"Russia must prove its seriousness"

She urged Moscow to change course: Russia is urgently called upon to seek an immediate end to hostilities through direct negotiations with Ukraine. "Russia must prove its seriousness by immediately taking concrete steps towards peace."

During a Russian airstrike on Ukraine on Wednesday night, a large number of drones also flew into Polish airspace and thus into NATO airspace. The Polish air force and other NATO allies shot down several Russian drones for the first time. Ukraine has been defending itself against a war of aggression by Russia for more than three years.