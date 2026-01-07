After a two-week pursuit, US units have seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker. X / @US_EUCOM

An oil tanker flying the Russian flag is causing a stir in the North Atlantic. The freighter is said to have fled the US blockade. Moscow sends a submarine to protect it, but the US Coast Guard nevertheless begins the seizure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA is apparently trying to seize the Venezuelan oil tanker "Bella-1" after weeks of pursuit.

The ship previously evaded boarding attempts by the Coast Guard and passed through a US naval blockade.

The operation was carried out by the US military and coast guard - threatening diplomatic tensions. Show more

The US military has seized an oil tanker flying the Russian flag. The seizure in the North Atlantic was ordered by a federal court due to "violations of US sanctions", according to the European Command of the US Armed Forces (Eucom).

Earlier, the news agency Reuters reported that the United States had launched an operation to seize a Venezuelan oil tanker, according to US government sources.

In two predawn operations today, the Coast Guard conducted back-to-back meticulously coordinated boarding of two “ghost fleet” tanker ships— one in the North Atlantic Sea and one in international waters near the Caribbean. Both vessels —the Motor Tanker Bella I and the Motor… pic.twitter.com/EZlHEtcufX — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 7, 2026

In the meantime, the US military has confirmed that it has "seized" the ship for violating US sanctions. The US military has published a statement to this effect on X.

According to the New York Times, US Coast Guard officials are now on board the tanker. During the operation, they encountered neither resistance nor hostilities. The newspaper cites details from an official who spoke about the operation only on condition of anonymity.

The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of

the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro. pic.twitter.com/bm5KcCK30X — U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) January 7, 2026

The ship, originally named "Bella-1", had been tracked across the Atlantic for more than two weeks after evading US measures en route to its original destination of Venezuela.

The seizure of the tanker could heighten tensions between Russia and the US. Government sources are said to have confirmed to Reuters that Russian navy vessels were in the vicinity at the time of the US action. These included a submarine.

Previously, the "Bella-1" - still on its way to Venezuela under a different name - is said to have suddenly changed course to avoid being searched by the US Coast Guard, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal" and CBS.

The PA news agency had previously reported that Russia had sent a protection fleet for the tanker. A British reconnaissance plane is said to have been traveling along the route of the ship.

Neither the White House nor the British government responded specifically to inquiries. "The US is the UK's most important defense and security partner," said a spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Even before the military operation in Venezuela with the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, US President Donald Trump had already ordered a naval blockade for sanctioned oil tankers heading for Venezuela or leaving a port in the resource-rich country.

According to reports, "The Marinera" previously transported oil from Venezuela and Iran as "Bella 1". Russia is accused by its Western allies of using old tankers to circumvent sanctions.

According to the Russian state news agency Tass, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow reported that Russia was concerned about the unusual situation.

Always ready to serve:#SOUTHCOM remains ready to support our U.S Government agency partners in standing against sanctioned vessels and actors transiting through this region. Our sea services are vigilant, agile, and postured to track vessels of interest. When the call comes, we… pic.twitter.com/J8nDa8IQ6O — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 6, 2026

The ship is currently sailing the waters of the North Atlantic under the flag of the Russian Federation in accordance with the norms of international maritime law.

For incomprehensible reasons, the US military and NATO did not pay adequate attention to its civilian status, it said. A US Coast Guard ship has been following the tanker for several days, even though it is about 4,000 kilometers from the US coast.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the tanker originally intended to dock in Venezuela and is currently said to be traveling without cargo.

After changing course, the US Coast Guard is said to have followed the ship - only then is the crew said to have painted the Russian flag on the side of the ship and changed the registration.

